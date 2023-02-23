Blister Packaging Market Valuation to Reach USD 36.61 Billion by 2030 at 5.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blister Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Blister Packaging Market Information By Component, Type, and End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.70% CAGR to reach USD 36.61 Billion by 2030.



Market Research Future Insights

Blister packing is the term for a thermoplastic cavity with a paper or aluminum foil back. It is a kind of plastic pre-formed packaging. This package displays a sizable percentage of the content to the customer while protecting it from heat, UV radiation, dampness, and illness. As a result, fewer boxes are required, which minimizes the cost of packing. Because of the ease of handling and transportation, it is frequently used to pack toys, consumer items, food, and pharmaceuticals. By 2030, it is anticipated that the blister packaging industry would be worth around USD 36.61 billion. According to market research, as the global pharmaceutical industry's industrial production has grown, so has the need for pharmaceutical packaging, particularly blister packs.



After the pandemic, the market for blister packaging is expected to rise significantly because of the growing demand for both branded and generic drugs.

The need for attractive and useful packaging solutions is one of the market dynamics. As manufacturers prioritize package size reduction initiatives and inventive packaging solutions, the need for blister packs will rise. Due to both the growing usage of robotic blister packaging technology and the development and growth of the packaging industry, the value of blister pack markets will rise. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors, particularly in emerging countries, as well as growing personal disposable income are further indirect drivers of the market growth rate. Because multipurpose packaging tools are becoming more and more popular, the market for blister packs will grow.

The rate of market expansion for blister packs will, however, be constrained by escalating environmental worries. Government bans on the use of plastic will further reduce the market's rate of blister pack expansion.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 36.61 Billion CAGR 5.70% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Type, and End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing need for practical and tamper-proof packaging. Increasing OTC medicine sales, rising demand for unit dose packaging, and monitored dosage systems for enhancing patient compliance drive market.

Competitive Analysis

Tier-1, tier-2, and local firms all compete in this market. The major market players frequently seek for new market niches. Specialized robots trained for a specific work environment are typically preferred to regular robots in production. For instance, Amcor Limited said in April 2022 that it will invest in increasing Ireland's packaging capacity. Investment is expected to enhance the business's position as a leader in sterile packaging solutions. Danapak Flexibles and ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd. also collaborated in July 2021 to enhance services for clients in the food, healthcare, and other sectors.

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

West Rock Company

Winpak Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Uflex Ltd.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast Group

SteriPack Group

Among others.





Covid 19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak, according to the market assessment, either fully or partially halted industrial activity. Temporary lockdowns hindered the supply chain and there was a labor shortage. As a result, the Market expanded less swiftly than expected. Nonetheless, COVID-19 incidences significantly decline after April 2022, and the bulk of end-user sectors work at full capacity. With COVID-19, the healthcare sector also gained momentum. Throughout the course of the projected year, this is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The blister packaging industry has been segmented into thermoforming and cold-forming based on component types. In 2021, the thermoforming market had a sizable proportion. Because of its many uses in industries including food and healthcare, thermoforming has a substantial market share in the blister packaging business. Moreover, the thermoforming process needs fewer basic tools and pieces of equipment than cold forming.

The blister packaging market is segmented into three categories based on type: paper & paperboard, plastic films, and aluminum. In 2021, the aluminum market had a sizable proportion. Dry bond lamination is used to adhere the aluminum foil to the PVC and Nylon layers. Aluminum foil serves as a barrier against oxygen, light, and moisture, extending the shelf life of the product until its expiry date. The healthcare industry accounts for the highest portion of the revenue share for aluminum material.

The blister packaging market is segmented into the healthcare, consumer goods, industrial products, and food end-use sectors. In 2021, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector held a sizable stake. This sizable portion of the healthcare industry is due to the growing need for pharmaceutical packaging, which includes tablets, capsules, inhalers, and other items. The rise of the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to be fueled by the governments' deployment of various healthcare initiatives.



Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, according to the industry analysis. The country's access to raw materials like PVC and aluminum helps the blister packaging market flourish. According to a Government of Canada article, China produced 36 million tonnes in 2019, with India, Russia, and Canada rounding out the top four producers. The value of the market is being pushed by the presence of sizable companies in the region, such as Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd. and Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Contract manufacturing is increasing in popularity in emerging nations like China and India, which is promoting the market development of such nations. The increasing need for pharmaceutical packaging serves as the primary basis for leasing out packaging work to other companies. Drug producers are searching for these service providers because they have easy access to labor at lower costs in emerging nations. Additionally, the presence of important corporations like Bilcare Ltd and Uflex Ltd is projected to help the country's market progress. Forecasts indicate that continued product development and specialized R&D facilities for studying future common commodities will boost market expansion.

North America is predicted to expand at a substantial rate during the projection period and will likely have the strongest growth rate. The region's established healthcare industry and the rising need for packaging from the electronic sectors are mostly to blame for the region's cold-form market's growth.



