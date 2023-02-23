BioLife Sciences, Inc. (OTC:PK BLFE) (BioLife or the Company) is Pleased to Announce the Release of the Prototype of the Company's Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels for Q2 of the Fiscal Year

HENDERSON, NV, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels are copper-variations of traditional microfiber towels, designed to outlast competitors’ standard microfiber towel production anchored to copper’s ability to limit bacteria reproduction.

The Company’s copper-infused prototype will leverage the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses. Copper ions are proven pathogen killers and have antimicrobial prevention abilities.

Traditional microfiber towels push dust particles from one place to another without ever actually capturing the particles. When used dry, the BioLife Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels are designed to provide an electrostatic charge that attracts even the smallest pieces of dirt, grease and moisture. The copper then reinforces the cleaned area with an antimicrobial shielding, providing long-lasting protection. Copper ions are proven pathogen killers and have documented antimicrobial benefits.

The Microfiber Towels Market is likely to experience worldwide growth of $790.5 million (USD) by 2026 from $685.6 million (USD) in 2020, at an expected CAGR of 2.4% during 2022-2026. Despite this growth, market share concentration remains low, with several large international manufactures competing with many smaller regional and local manufactures.

About BioLife Sciences, Inc.

BioLife Sciences, Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. It’s core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technologies. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

