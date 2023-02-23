Snail, Inc. Announces Wandering Wizard to Showcase Latest Games at PAX East 2023

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that its indie publishing sub-label, Wandering Wizard, will be showcasing its latest Early Access games, West Hunt and Expedition Agartha, at PAX East 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts from March 23 to 26, 2023.



West Hunt, developed by NewGen Studio, is a one-to-six-player social deduction game set in the Old West. The game allows players to immerse themselves in the Wild West as hardworking townsfolk, sheriffs, or outlaws. Expedition Agartha, developed by Matrioshka Games, is a multiplayer First Person Looter Survival game that challenges players to explore a mysterious island in the Lost Continent of Mu and uncover the secrets of Agartha.

Following a successful debut at PAX West 2022, Wandering Wizard is excited to connect with fans and industry professionals once again at the highly anticipated event and generates buzz around the upcoming games. PAX East 2023 is one of the largest gaming conventions in North America, providing an ideal opportunity for Wandering Wizard to promote their games and expand their reach.

Visitors to the Wandering Wizard booth will have the opportunity to get hands-on gameplay experience with West Hunt and Expedition Agartha, and talk to the publishing team and the lead developer of Expedition Agartha. Freebies and prizes will also be given away.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “We are thrilled that Wandering Wizard will be attending PAX East 2023, and we look forward to engaging with the gaming community. Our team at Wandering Wizard is dedicated to creating engaging and immersive experiences for players, and we are committed to listening to feedback and suggestions from our players to make our games even better. Following Wandering Wizard’s successful appearance at PAX West 2022, we are excited to showcase the latest games at the upcoming PAX East 2023 and build on the momentum we've achieved thus far.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

