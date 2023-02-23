The Global Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market size is expected to reach $102.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422326/?utm_source=GNW

Fruit seeds, like avocado seeds, jackfruit seeds, and durian seeds, can also provide starch.



Various techniques for extracting starch include wet milling, protein digestion, high-intensity ultrasound, and alkaline steeping method. Corn starch is also known as maize starch which is derived from the corn grain that is mainly utilized as a chemical additive and food ingredient.



Corn starch is a tasteless, odorless, and white powder used in papermaking, food processing, and industrial adhesives. It is also an ingredient for several oral pharmaceutical and cosmetics products. It is widely used as a lotion in surgical gloves and diaphragms. In addition, corn starch can be added to some food products as an anti-caking or thickening agent, and sometimes it is discovered in topical drugs like a skin protectant.



Corn starch is used to sustain the glucose amount in the body, mainly for those who undergo glycogen storage disorder. Corn starch is used as an industrial starch for producing paper and in the textile business to provide stiffness to clothes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As the impact of COVID-19 was felt worldwide, food & beverage businesses also experienced notably decreased consumption and obstacles like disturbance in the supply chains. Whereas at-home consumption has displayed a spike during the pandemic period. As, the corn Starch derivatives are mainly consumed within the food & beverage industry, the demand for corn starch derivatives seen a huge decline globally in the initial months of pandemic period. This was result of temporary closure of commercial food businesses and the disruption in the supply chain and production. Apart from this, the production of cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals & animal feed manufacturing have also declined because of COVID-19. This also has resulted in the decline of the development of the corn and corn starch derivatives market.



Market Growth Factors



Functional qualities of starch derivatives



The growth in functional qualities of starch derivatives makes them suitable for various non-food and food applications. It could be utilized as a textural and thickening agent, emulsifier, fat replacement, etc. As starch derivatives can bulk up and absorb water, they provide the food items that are employed in the required mouthfeel. They are a considerable substitute for fat due to this. As texture is one of the main factors in deciding if a customer will take a food item, starch is also used in food items as a gelling or thickening agent. The development of several components might be changed to overcome the formulation issues is because of the advances being made in technologies utilized to process starch.



Untapped usage of starch derivatives



Several feedstocks which are based on starch could be utilized to produce polymers. A vast variety of biotechnological products, comprising antibiotics, organic acids, hormones, and vitamins, could be produced in huge quantities utilizing modified starch as a fermentation base. Improving the commodity root for obtaining starch and combining modification procedures adds a broader scope of potential uses. This has resulted in wide usage of corn starch and corn starch derivatives. Additionally, the market will witness growth in the upcoming years as a result of the development of innovative technologies as well as experiments being done among different sectors.



Market Restraining Factors



High R&D cost becoming an obstacle



One of the main elements constraining the development of the corn and corn starch derivatives market is the high cost to be spent on research and development of the production and extraction of starch derivatives. They are utilized in several businesses like pharmaceutical, food & beverage, paper, etc., yet they have minimal natural sources for obtaining starch. Starch derivatives offer various benefits which has compelled marketers and manufacturers to produce a broad range of starch derivatives for non-food and food applications. Eventually negatively affecting the market growth.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the corn and corn starch derivatives market is segmented into corn starch, corn starch derivatives, corn oil, corn flour, corn meal/flakes/grits and corn protein. In 2021, the corn starch derivatives segment dominated the corn and corn starch derivates market with the maximum revenue share. Corn syrup is used to maintain moisture in food products and as a sweetener to enrich the taste. It also improves the volume and texture, as well as enhances the steadiness and the consumption period of the food products. Due to this, it is utilized mainly in the food & beverage business and the pharmaceutical business.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the corn and corn starch derivatives market is fragmented into food & beverage, animal feed, paper & board, pharmaceutical, biodiesel, textiles and others. In 2021, the animal feed garnered a remarkable growth rate in the corn and corn starch derivatives market. During the process of wet milling, the refining process also releases vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber. Typically, these elements were used as feed for fish, cattle, poultry, and hogs, due to being a healthy diet and a good source of energy. About 35-40% of the corn utilized by the corn refining businesses become animal feeds. As a result, high-level animal feed components are obtained from corn, which is an essential staple of poultry and meat businesses.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the corn and corn starch derivatives market, is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the corn and corn starch derivatives market with the maximum revenue share. Changing lifestyles have generated a demand for substitutes for conventional homemade food products, propelling the demand for packaged and processed foods. In addition, the increasing demand for innovation in bakery products and ready-to-eat meals is expected to result in the regional market growth. Furthermore, the growing approval of corn meal in the animal feed business further drives the market growth throughout the predicted period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Ashland, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, and Roquette Freres SA.



Strategies Deployed in Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market



2022-Sep: Cargill opened a new corn wet mill in Pandaan, Indonesia. Through this geographic expansion, the company would be able to meet the consumer demands for sweeteners and starch in Asian markets. The newly opened facility permits the company to buy corn and transform it into corn-based sweeteners and starches to meet the consumer requirements of the targeted markets.



May-2022: ADM expanded its business to Marshall, Minnesota. The company would expand starch production to address fast growing demand from the food & beverage sectors and to help the continued extension of the company’s BioSolutions platform.



2020-Jul: Ingredion, Inc. released three new organic native starches namely Purity Bio 301 organic native tapioca starch, Purity Bio 805 organic native waxy rice starch and Purity Bio 201 organic native corn starch. These newly launched starches would assist manufacturers in removing unwanted ingredients and develop a new product using fewer ingredients with similar names like tapioca, corn and rice to save money.



2019-May: Ingredion unveiled NOVATION Indulge 2920 starch, a corn-based, functional native starch. This newly launched product would be able to support low-calorie and low-fat based products and would ultimately produce healthy food items.



2019-Jan: Archer Daniels Midland came into partnership with General Starch, a modified tapioca starch manufacturer. This parnership would allow company to create innovative solutions for consumers with the help of a vast range of starch, each having unique characterstics. Additionally, Archer Daniels Midland aims to become a leading supplier of starch in the EMEA region.



2018-Jul: Archer Daniels Midland Co. has partnered with Vedan International, a manufacturer of ferment ion-based amino acids and cassava starch-based products. Through this partnership, the company would provide tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca starches to the consumers. Tapioca has various applications just because of its neutral taste.



2018-Jan: Cargill expanded its business to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this newly opened facility, the company would increase the production of starch and glucose. Moreover, Cargill would be able to expand its product base by adding high fructose corn syrup to its suite to meet the increasing demand from catering, confectionery, and bakery and juice segments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Corn Starch Derivatives



o Corn Syrup



o Modified Starch



o Maltodextrin



o Corn Ethanol



o Others



• Corn Oil



• Corn Starch



• Corn Meal/Flakes/Grits



• Corn Flour



• Others



By Application



• Food & Beverage



• Textiles



• Pharmaceutical



• Paper & Board



• Animal Feed



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Tate & Lyle PLC



• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



• Ashland, Inc.



• Wacker Chemie AG



• Cargill, Incorporated



• Roquette Freres SA



