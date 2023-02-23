The Global Content Moderation Services Market size is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Moderation Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Content Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422320/?utm_source=GNW

The material that is being moderated may either be done so by human moderators or by an automated content moderation system.



Audits of content moderation should be performed on a regular basis in order to verify that objectionable material found online is deleted without negatively impacting the user experience as a whole. When algorithms are engaged in decision-making, it is even more crucial to analyze the balance in the decision-making process since algorithms might be influenced by biased data. Audits of the content moderation activity are carried out on a regular basis by each social media company in order to ensure that their platforms continue to be secure and entertaining for all users.



Material moderation solutions monitor and analyze user-generated content (also known as UGC) in accordance with a pre-defined set of guidelines. By continuously monitoring and analyzing the material that is submitted by the consumer across all platforms, the solution protects the good name of the company. This enables monitoring of the detrimental effect that material has had on the image of the brand. There are five different kinds of moderation that may be used to analyze the material, and they are pre-moderation, reactive moderation, post-moderation, automated moderation, and distributed moderation. There is a good chance that there will be more user-generated content (UGC) published on the Internet as a result of increased internet connectivity and the availability of smart devices.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of COVID-19 has generated challenges for many vendors in the area, including the need to find flexible employment options in order to preserve the region’s economy and to assist people and their families in so doing both now and in the future. In addition, as a result of COVID-19, end users in the BFSI, government-industry vertical, and retail goods industries have implemented digitalization in order to make their operations more streamlined. The expansion of the market for content moderation services was a direct outcome of all of these contributing factors.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Participation in Marketing Efforts Via social media



The promotion of goods, names, and services via the use of online mediums, also known as digital channels or platforms, is referred to as digital marketing. Because of the rise in popularity of social media platforms, many marketing companies have shifted their focus to finding ways to capitalize on the opportunities that are now underutilized. The integration of social media marketing into an SEO effort has developed into a necessity. The proliferation of social media platforms has provided marketers with improved options to expand their enterprises and boost the exposure of their brands.



The development of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML)



In order to improve their businesses’ operational efficiencies, companies are turning to technologically enhanced solutions. The market for content moderation solutions is being driven in a significant way by the proliferation of emerging sophisticated technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and nanotechnologies. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) makes it possible to automatically detect information that is improper and reduces the amount of time content moderators spend being exposed to extreme content.



Market Restraining Factors



Insufficient Contextualization Automated Content Filtering Systems Provide a Challenge with Regard to Comprehension



Since computers are far more constrained by rules than humans are, developing and deploying automated methods for content moderation should, in principle, not be too difficult. These techniques are restricted in that they are unable to perceive the subtleties and contextual differences that are present in human speech. This is because human speech is not objective, and the process of content moderation is fundamentally subjective. These techniques have a limited capacity to parse and interpret linguistic and behavioural variations that may be caused by a variety of demographic and geographical variables.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the Content Moderation Services Market is classified into solutions and services. In 2021, the services segment secured a significant revenue share of the Content Moderation Services Market. This is due to the fact that the introduction of content moderation services improves software implementation, increases the value of a current installation by optimizing it, and lowers the costs and risks associated with deployment, amongst other benefits. Additionally, the growing number of content moderation service providers located all over the world is contributing to the rise of the market in this particular area.



Content Type Outlook



Based on the content type, the Content Moderation Services Market is segmented into image, text, and video. In 2021, a significant share of the overall content moderation service market’s revenue was generated by the text segment. Textual content moderation services are developed with the goal of monitoring user-generated material in real time and filtering out any undesired contributions in compliance with the restrictions imposed by the platform or any applicable regulations. While organizations use this approach, they are able to rapidly achieve their goals and improve the experience that users have when using the platform.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the Content Moderation Services Market is segmented into On-premise and cloud. On-premise segment retained the dominant position while registering the highest revenue share. This is because the on-premise deployment provides a multitude of benefits, one of which is a high degree of data protection and safety. As a result, this is why it is used. The demand for on-premise deployment models within the sectors is being driven further by the fact that industries prefer on-premise models since they provide a higher level of data protection and a lower risk of a data breach when compared to cloud-based deployment models.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the Content Moderation Services Market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In the year 2021, small and medium enterprises accounted for a significant revenue share in the Content Moderation Services Market. The information that is uploaded by corporations serves a variety of purposes rather than just one. Additionally, it assists in improving their search engine ranks in a natural way. They have the potential to improve their online profile by producing higher-quality material, which should incorporate content provided by their users.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the verticals, the Content Modernization Services Market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, education, and others. In 2021, the retail and e-commerce segments accounted for a considerable revenue share. Fake items sold under the names of well-known companies have seen an uptick in sales with the expansion of the e-commerce business and the growing popularity of conducting shopping transactions online. Companies are now facing a huge challenge as a result of this. Additionally, as a result of this, there has been an increase in the marketing and sales of contentious items. As a consequence of all of this, there is a growing need for content moderation, which is leading to market growth in this particular category.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Content Moderation Services Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue share in 2021, which placed it at the forefront of the content moderation services market. The increasing use of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, together with the growing number of people having internet access, has led to a rise in the number of people who are exposed to information that is deemed controversial. A large number of lawsuits relating to major disagreements between communities as a result of such material are now being heard in court. This kind of situation is happening all too often in the countries in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Accenture PLC, Wipro Limited, Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited), Appen Limited, Genpact Limited, Cogito Tech LLC and Besedo Global Services AB.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Content Type



• Video



• Image



• Text



By Deployment Mode



• On-premises



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• Media & Entertainment



• BFSI



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Education



• Government & Defense



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Accenture PLC



• Wipro Limited



• Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)



• Appen Limited



• Genpact Limited



• Cogito Tech LLC



• Besedo Global Services AB



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________