Agora Launches 3D Spatial Audio

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora 3D Spatial Audio, a solution that allows developers to add immersive, dynamic audio into real-time digital experiences. With a few lines of code, developers can connect to Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio to enable a more natural audio experience that works seamlessly with video, voice, and streaming products, replicating how sounds are heard in the real world and boosting user engagement.



3D Spatial Audio brings theater-like effects to video, voice and streaming products by making it seem as if the sound originates from all around the user. By setting the local and remote user's spatial positions, developers can create an environment that enables users to experience changes in the distance, position, and orientation of other users in real-time. In addition to a more natural listening experience, 3D Spatial Audio is quick and easy for developers to integrate and provides the highest fidelity of 3D audio, supporting 48 kHz full-band sampling. The solution is low latency, low power consumption, and supported across all regularly used platforms such as Web, iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Unity, Flutter, React Native and Electron.

Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio can be applied to live casting to create a more personal environment, as well as education to enrich the digital learning experience by making it feel as if the teacher is sitting next to the student. Meetings and conference calls are made more effective with 3D Spatial Audio by allowing participants to focus on the main speaker, and music streaming becomes more immersive by allowing listeners to hear more nuances in 3D space.

“Immersive digital experiences, whether for social or work purposes, need to deliver high quality and natural, lifelike three-dimensional audio to users,” said Patrick Ferriter, Vice President of Product at Agora. “Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio, gives developers the capabilities to create digital worlds ripe with sounds and auditory details in ways that heighten the opportunities to deliver more vivid and memorable experiences to their user audience.”

For more information about Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio, please visit: https://www.agora.io/en/products/3d-spatial-audio/.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

