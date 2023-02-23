At a CAGR of 4.9% Juice Concentrates Market to Cross $93.7 billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice concentrates are convenient and healthy. With the non-alcoholic beverage industry on a growth spree, the demand for these beverages is rising, proportionally increasing the demand for juice concentrates. With the Millennial and Generation Z dominating the industry dynamics, there is a notable transformation and increased level of environmental and health consciousness amongst consumers. Health-promoting products, especially plant-based products, produced and processed sustainably, are gaining traction, especially in the RTD segment. The global juice concentrates market is projected to reach USD 93.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players profiled in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

SunOpta, Inc (Canada)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

IPRONA SPA (Italy)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Currently, Europe and North America dominate the global juice concentrates market regarding consumption. Asian countries such as China and India are expected to become major contributors to the growth of the global juice concentrates market shortly. Currently, China and India are the major exporters of juice concentrates to North America, Middle East and Europe countries.

Increasing health awareness and issues resulting from a sedentary lifestyle have triggered the consumers towards adopting best health practices. Citing the changing trend, major organizations like WHO and FDA coming out against high sugar intake, more consumers are turning away from foods that are high in sugar, particularly soda. While the FDA recommends a cap of no more than 10% of daily calories, many manufacturers add sugar or other sweeteners to products ranging from condiments to pasta sauce. With more consumers concentrating on product labels these days, it is a cause of concern for those manufacturers. Moreover, consumers also don’t prefer artificial sweeteners, such as removing aspartame from PepsiCo’s diet products. This anti-sugar revolution has therefore increased the demand for juice concentrates.

Developing regions are also witnessing a transformation within the industry. For instance, Indian consumers are changing. Growing urbanization and rising incomes, alongside the availability of innovative products and technology, has the potential to transform the bell curve of the market from price-sensitive to a quality-conscious consumer base. The younger demographic has shifted its attention towards nutrition content and brand value, increasing its willingness to experiment with products. Additionally, international travel and exposure to global products and brands have enhanced their awareness, very evident in their purchase choices and behavior.

Owing to these trends the manufacturers of juice concentrates use a combination of high-quality food technology and production techniques as well as continuous R&D to improve the nutritional value of the juice concentrates. However, procurement of good quality fruits from the origin and the shipping and transportation of these concentrates are a huge problem the manufacturers face. Also, the recent increase in the consumption of NFC (not from concentrates), can impact the market.

