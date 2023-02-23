Hanzo Brings Best Enterprise Ediscovery Collection & Early Case Assessment Solution to Asana

Portland, OR, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, today announced it’s joined Asana Partners as a Technology Partner, bringing enterprise-grade ediscovery, investigations, and compliance solutions to the Asana application. Hanzo’s intelligent ediscovery collection and early case assessment solution allow enterprise legal teams to defensibly capture, process, and present searchable data from Asana for litigation, investigations, and auditing. Using an API+ approach to collections, Hanzo delivers a more contextual and near-native format of collected data along with extended metadata, critical for better insights and understanding to power informed strategy.

With years of experience serving Fortune 500 clients and helping them manage the unique challenges of high ediscovery frequency and massive data volumes, Hanzo has developed the ability to intelligently collect collaborative data and help clients manage risk, reduce data volumes, and defensibly meet ediscovery, investigations, and other requests for information efficiently.

“Enterprises are investing in collaboration for better project management and communication from distributed teams, essential for growth. As a result, they require solutions to efficiently manage and deliver insights about their data for ediscovery, investigations, and information governance. Hanzo is pleased through this partnership to leverage both Asana’s API as well as Hanzo’s Dynamic Capture technology to provide enterprise legal teams easy-to-access, contextual data for efficient discovery workflows,” said Dave Ruel, VP of Product at Hanzo.

“We’re thrilled that Hanzo has joined Asana Partners and are excited to be expanding our global network of technology partners, helping create integrated workflows that allow our customers to achieve success,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “Together, we’re connecting the enterprise’s most essential integrations, like Hanzo, to create the platform for distributed teams, helping organizations around the world advance their digital transformation efforts and work together more seamlessly than ever before.”

About Hanzo:

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Our vision is to provide enterprises with a single source of truth for their complex communications data. Hanzo solutions capture investigations, litigation, and compliance data from wherever employees collaborate — efficiently tackling the massive volume and unique complexities that emerging data sources present. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

