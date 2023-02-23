Elevate Semiconductor Announces John Docherty as New Board Member

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Docherty boasts an impressive 40+ years in the semiconductor industry, including holding key Senior Executive positions at AMD Global Operations and Global Foundries. He has lived and worked in various parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United States.

Elevate Semiconductor's CEO, David Kenyon, expressed his excitement about the new board member, saying, "We're thrilled to have John join our team. With his experience, he will bring a wealth of knowledge and guidance that will help Elevate Semiconductor push further to the forefront of the semiconductor industry."

Managing Partner of Presidio Investors and Elevate Semiconductor's Chairman, Chris Puscasiu, added: "We always aim to build world-class boards with deep subject matter expertise. John's addition is exciting for everyone in the company and will help Elevate continue and accelerate its innovative path."

On his new appointment, John Docherty stated, "I am delighted to join the board of Elevate Semiconductor. This dynamic industry is fueled by innovation, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and the Executive team to develop the full potential of the company's superior products and talent."

Mr. Docherty was most recently the Chairman of a privately held Singapore automation company. He currently spends his time as a member of the Global ECP advisory group and the UK-based Techworks board while genuinely helping his friends with business problems.

Elevate Semiconductor, founded in 2012, has built a reputation as a "pure play" designer and manufacturer of semiconductors that reduce the cost of testing and increase speed to market. With the addition of John Docherty to its Board of Directors, Elevate Semiconductor is poised for even greater success.

