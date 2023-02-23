ProsperOps Secures $72 Million to Help Businesses Save Money as Cloud Computing Growth Continues

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProsperOps, the autonomous cloud cost optimization platform, has announced a $72 million investment led by H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G.") and other strategic investors. ProsperOps delivers best-in-class return on investment on cloud spend, unlocking maximum value and savings outcomes for companies building in the cloud. The investment enables ProsperOps to further scale its platform capabilities, engineering, and go-to-market teams, as well as expand from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to additional cloud providers.

According to the FinOps Foundation's "2023 State of FinOps" report, the top FinOps challenge cited is getting engineers to take on the task of reducing cloud spend, while up to one-third of cloud spend is estimated to be waste. ProsperOps removes the burden on developers by autonomously managing Savings Plans and Reserved Instances across compute services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Fargate, and Lambda. FinOps and finance teams further benefit with clear ROI, showback, and savings performance benchmarks.

Today, ProsperOps administers savings for nearly $800 million of compute usage and analyzes nearly 20 million customer environment changes per month for some of the world's leading born-in-the-cloud businesses, including Coinbase, Drift, and Wix. ProsperOps only makes money when customers save money with its "savings as a service" model based on the cloud cost savings generated by the platform. On average, ProsperOps customers achieve a savings of 40%.

Dvir Mizrahi, Head of Financial Engineering at Wix: "Wix is a sophisticated FinOps organization with dynamic AWS compute consumption. ProsperOps allows Wix to maximize their compute savings while retaining the ability to change their engineering footprint at a day's notice."

JR Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation: "Enterprises of all sizes are finding that unlocking the agility and flexibility of the cloud can come with its own cost control challenges. As a result, the FinOps ecosystem continues to grow and thrive, supporting new tooling and applications, such as ProsperOps, that help organizations streamline and maximize the business value of the public cloud."

Chris Cochran, CEO of ProsperOps: "Cloud waste is rampant and holistic optimization requires an automated approach. The scale and complexity of this problem necessitate an algorithmic rather than a human solution. We've been profitably growing the business by triple digits, and the backing from our investors enables us to fully pursue the market opportunity. We look forward to expanding our customer reach and cost optimization platform so every business can prosper in the cloud."

Ross Hiatt, Managing Director and Co-Head of H.I.G. Growth: "The ongoing tailwinds driving public cloud adoption present an exciting opportunity to invest, and ProsperOps is particularly unique in its ability to help customers get the most out of public cloud at a time when every dollar counts. I'm looking forward to leveraging H.I.G.'s capabilities and relationships to further accelerate the Company's strong momentum."

Sara Baack, Board Member at ProsperOps: "Cloud is such a vital foundation for scalable enterprise architectures today, but often complex to use wisely and efficiently. I'm thrilled to support a company that goes beyond existing reporting and recommendation solutions to deliver true automated savings outcomes to cloud builders."

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps automation platform. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps provides an intuitive, autonomous cloud cost optimization experience that automatically manages discount instruments to maximize compute savings and minimize commitment risk. ProsperOps is a founding and Premier member of the FinOps Foundation and a FinOps-certified platform, AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner, and 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. Learn more and get started at www.prosperops.com.

H.I.G. Growth Partners (www.HIGgrowth.com) is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $54 billion of equity capital under management. H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships.

