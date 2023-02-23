Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Worth USD 6.68 Billion by 2030 at 11.60% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cosmetic Dentistry Market Information by Product Type, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

The market for aesthetic dentistry during the anticipated period will be dominated by the dental systems and equipment sector. The category is expanding as a result of the extensive use of tools including handpieces, dental chairs, and CAD/CAM technology in numerous aesthetic operations for patients all over the world. 96 percent of patients who desire cosmetic dentistry are female, and more than 70 percent of patients are between the ages of 31 and 50, according to statistics issued by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) as part of the North American market.

As a result, the region has strong market trends for cosmetic dentistry. Due to the emergence of new market technologies and innovations, it is anticipated that the Middle Eastern and African area would occupy a sizable portion of the worldwide market premises. In the APAC area, a wide variety of dental operations are becoming more popular, which has facilitated the growth of dental tourism. The market share in the sector is increasing as a result.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.68 Billion CAGR 11.60% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of dental disorders to boost market growth The availability of CAD/CAM systems which extensively use 3-dimensional technology to enhance the design and creation of dental restorations

Competitive Analysis

In order to meet the demand of the cosmetic dentistry market over the projected period of 2022–2030, there has been a significant increase in rivalry among industry participants.

The following are the market participants:

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

BioHorizons

Dentsply International Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Planmeca Oy

A-dec Inc

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Dynamics



Market developments are encouraging consumer awareness growth and a heightened emphasis on aesthetics. Also, the market size for aesthetic dentistry will benefit from the increased incidence of oral health diseases and the level of dental tourism in emerging nations. To make the greatest use of the level of technology and associated improvements that is currently accessible, the fields of cosmetics and dentistry are collaborating, which is beneficial to the market size for cosmetic dentistry. Also, the rising level of technologically sophisticated solution development and the rising number of dental laboratories investing in dental CAD/CAM technologies will both contribute to the growth and size of the cosmetic dentistry market throughout the forecast period, which will conclude in 2030. Market buyers and investors may make choices and investments throughout the forecast time, which will end in 2030, by comprehending the market analysis.

The rising prevalence of dental diseases, the rise in the elder population, and technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry are the key market drivers supporting the market growth.

Yet, the field of cosmetic dentistry is now facing a number of difficulties that might impede the market's anticipated expansion in light of the upcoming developments during the course of the forecast period, which will conclude in 2030. During the forecast period, which is anticipated to end in 2030, it is anticipated that the high cost of dental imaging systems, in addition to the lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures, as well as the high risks and complications connected with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments, will restrain the growth of this market.

Covid 19 Impact

The thing that has been the most disturbing is how the epidemic appears as waves and cycles. Future planning is in doubt, and the business sectors should plan in accordance with the possibilities and accept a greater level of risk as the pandemic spreads to various global locations throughout the world. The inaccessibility of assets and raw materials has made it difficult to maintain a proper market cut-off and balance between interest and supply market effects. Even when the accessibility is little, it is still impacted by how difficult it is to find skilled workers, which has an impact on both the levels of creativity and the best use of market resources. While demand has decreased and the asset shortage is affecting their ability to fulfill a suitable store network component in the global market throughout the current projection period, which will conclude in 2030, the assembly and creation units have been the most impacted.

The global economy should be operating well to make up for the losses brought on by the pandemic's advent. The global legislatures are removing the strict restrictions, increasing their interest in the creative work sectors, and considering new product and service lines that will help in providing better and subjective options to the ideal interest group, helping to improve the chances of the market and develop at a respectable rate.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation

Depending on the kind of product, the cosmetic dentistry market has been divided into segments that include inlays, onlays, and bonding agents, as well as dental systems and equipment, dental implants, dental veneers, dental crowns, and orthodontic braces.

According to market end-users, they include dentistry offices and hospitals.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Regional Analysis

There are numerous different cosmetic dental procedures, and they are becoming increasingly popular in developed and developing nations alike. According to the trends, over the projection period, which ends in 2030, the APAC area is projected to see the fastest growth among the activities carried out in worldwide facilities. The market is seeing a spike in demand and growth as a result of the APAC region's emerging economies' rising levels of dental tourism, rising per capita incomes, expanding middle classes, and quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure.

