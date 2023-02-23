Julian Lopez Joins LPL as Executive Vice President, Independent Advisor Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Julian Lopez has joined the firm as executive vice president of Independent Advisor Services Relationship Management, effective February 21. He is responsible for building and leading sustainable and systematic strategies to deepen relationships with LPL’s independent advisors, empowering them to be successful. He reports to Matt Enyedi, LPL Financial managing director, Client Success, and is based in College Station, TX.



Lopez joins LPL from Charles Schwab, where, over a 22-year period, he held several leadership roles, most recently as managing director of the Relationship Management team. Prior to Schwab, Lopez worked in Business Development at CyberTrader. Julian steps into the role Angela Xavier has held since 2019 as she takes the helm of the new Client Success, Innovation and Delivery team, which will help the new Client Success organization drive the long-term loyalty and satisfaction of LPL advisors and institutions.

“Julian is a seasoned leader with a successful track record of building solid relationships with advisors and offering them the support they need to build their businesses,” said Enyedi. “He has a passion to fuel the sustained success and satisfaction of our clients, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome him to LPL,” Enyedi said.

“I'm thrilled to join LPL and a team that has the exclusive focus of serving our growing advisor community,” Lopez said. “That client-centric approach offers a unique value proposition within the marketplace. I look forward to helping deliver on LPL’s mission to take care of advisors so they can take care of their clients.”

Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Edwards University and an Executive MBA from Texas A&M. He was awarded the 2018 Schwab Advisor Services Outstanding Leadership Award and was named in the 2012 Top 40 Under 40 by the Houston Business Journal. He holds series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.

