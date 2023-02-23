Direct Travel Debuts Multilingual Virtual Assistant

Denver, CO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its role as a leading pioneer in the corporate travel management space, Direct Travel, Inc. has taken the latest step in its digital transformation journey by deploying a multilingual version of its virtual assistant, Simon.

“We are pleased to present the next stage in the evolution of Simon, our very own virtual assistant designed to make business travel more streamlined and connected from end to end,” said Darryl Hoover, Chief Technology Officer for Direct Travel. “This latest advancement enables Simon to assist a range of travelers through multiple languages.”

Simon will be available in both English and French, providing automated support through a variety of channels, including Direct Travel’s Direct2U mobile app. As an AI-based virtual assistant, Simon can answer travel-related questions, retrieve information such as past invoices, facilitate profile updates and connect customers to reservation and product support team members.

The launch of Simon in French-language markets follows on the heels of previous advancements made as part of Direct Travel’s ongoing efforts to intentionally meet customers where they are, such as using enterprise collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams to deliver these services.

“2023 is already shaping up to be a year of ambitious growth for the travel industry, and our team remains committed to leading the charge in providing personalized and responsive service to every client we serve,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer for Direct Travel. “This latest innovation from our technology team will help us support that goal and provide even greater value to our customers.”

For more information about Simon and other digital transformation plans, visit www.dt.com .