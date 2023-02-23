Brain Sensing Smart Headband Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 558.71 Million by Growing at a CAGR of 12.3% During 2022-2028; Increasing Awareness Regarding Health and Fitness to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia-Pacific dominated the brain sensing smart headbands market in 2021, contributing significantly to market revenue. With the rise in sedentary lifestyle-related health conditions and the greater awareness of the use of smart devices market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. People's growing awareness of health and fitness is one of the main reasons propelling the growth of the global market, which has created the demand for fitness accessories like Brain Sensing Smart Headbands. Also, customers are looking for reminders that support healthy living, optimal sleep habits, and connectedness due to changing lives and stressful schedules. Increasing innovation and product launches by key market players are other factors driving the market since they have inspired customers to integrate modern devices or wearable technology into their daily lives.

SkyQuest noted that one of the key market players Nuephony launched a new brain-sensing smart device that measures brain activity with EEG technology and offers a selection of melodic and guided meditations. It analyzes brain information, including the user’s concentration and calm level, for the Smartphone App. Further, in 2021, more than 441 million smart headbands were sold worldwide and it is predicted that the rising use of cutting-edge cloud, IoT, and machine learning technologies would enhance demand for AI-based goods and that will aid in spurring market growth during the forecast period.

Brain sensing through recording a photo-plethysmography (PPG) signal at the forehead, the smart headband assists in the monitoring of the heart rate and acceleration signals. Healthcare systems may now monitor physiological signals that occur throughout a person's daily life thanks to rapid technological improvements. Brain sensing smart headbands can offer medical services like health monitoring and emergency alerts. In addition to measuring brainwaves, these also record a person's posture, pulse rate, and respiration rate. It also comes with an application that plays calming soundscapes, like rainforest sounds.

Online Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Increasing Internet Users

Based on the type of sales channel, the market is divided into two segments: online and offline. Online sales are anticipated to dominate the worldwide brain sensing smart headband market during the forecast period. The popularity of these applications on smartphone devices and the rising number of internet users are both contributing to the dominance, which is driving the market's online distribution channel forward across the globe. Moreover, the rising penetration of online shopping and the prominent presence of key market players on these online shopping sites are estimated to propel segment growth.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that as e-commerce expands, so will the population of online shoppers globally. As of 2023, there are 2.65 billion digital consumers worldwide. This represents 33.5% of the world's population. To put it another way, one in every four people you encounter is an online shopper.

Further, the brain sensing smart headband market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate and keep dominating the worldwide market during the forecast period. The region's expanding demand for smartwatches as a result of people's increased health consciousness, particularly with regard to heart health, can be credited with the market's expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the government's increasing efforts to promote smart technology and the prominence of important industry participants will spur market expansion.

Hospitals Segment to Gain Notable Market Share Thanks to Increasing Usage of Fitness Bands in the Healthcare Sector

On the basis of application, the brain sensing smart headband market is segmented into household, hospitals, clinics, universities, and others. Out of these, the hospitals segment is estimated to gain notable market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of digitalization in the healthcare sector and the growing demand for accurate health monitoring of patients admitted into hospitals.

SkyQuest found during research that the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center is the first hospital in Queens to use cutting-edge smart headband gadgets to identify and diagnose seizure activity in critically ill patients so they can get the best care possible as promptly as feasible.

The North American brain sensing smart headband market is anticipated to develop at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, gaining the major market share. The market is expected to increase as a result of the rising acceptance of cutting-edge innovation, the existence of sizable smart headband manufacturing companies, and rising disposable income among consumers. In addition, increased demand for smart wearable devices in developed nations like the United States is anticipated to drive market growth.

The competition outlook part of the research report provides information on the operations, business segments, geographical dynamics, and recent market leaders. Also, market participants will be able to plan for the future with the aid of a full study of the brain sensing smart headband market, which includes regional evaluations and competitive analyses on a global, continental, and domestic level.

Key Developments in the Brain Sensing Smart Headband Market

Xiaomi engineers unveiled a headpiece in August 2022 that enables customers to manage smart products using their brainwaves. A headband created by Xiaomi engineers enables users to control digital devices with their minds. The MiGu Headband is a device that can convert brainwaves into precise instructions that can be used to operate Xiaomi's smart home products.

The Muse S, the second iteration of its well-liked EEG meditation and sleep headband, was announced for release by Interaxon Corporation (Muse), a consumer neurotechnology and meditation startup, in October 2021. With the help of real-time biofeedback, this new plush brain-sensing headband, you can learn how to meditate, fall asleep, stay asleep, and even get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night.

A digital behavioral health company called SonderMind has acquired Whole Brain, a program for managing mental health, for an undisclosed fee. With the acquisition, SonderMind will be able to provide tools for tracking mental health and personalized self-care. Then, therapists can track clinical measurement-based results and create customized care plans using these data points.

