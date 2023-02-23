AI Infrastructure Market is Excepted to Reach 222.42 Billion by 2030 | Says SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider “The AI Infrastructure Market Size was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 222.42 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 25.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030”.

Every infrastructure needs a lot of resources to execute adequately, including advanced networking infrastructure, a lot of storage, and processing resources like CPUs and GPUs. Nearly every stage of the machine learning process is included by AI infrastructure. It enables the acquisition and management of the computer resources required for the testing, development, and deployment of Al algorithms by data scientists, software developers, and DevOps teams.

Parallel computing is receiving more attention in Al Data Centers

This market is growing as a result of numerous factors, including an increase in data traffic and the demand for high processing power, rising adoption of cloud-based machine learning platforms.

In data centers, serial computing is done by CPUs, which keep track of a number of memory regions where data and instructions are kept. A processor analyzes the instructions and data at the memory addresses to perform computations in serial. The steps of a calculation are logically ordered and sequential in serial computation. In other words, a processor at a data center divides a single task into a number of distinct instruction sets that are carried out in a serial fashion. Due to the large data and instruction sets involved in Al-based computations, this frequently causes latency issues in data centers.

AI Infrastructure Market Report scope & Overview

Report Metrix Details Market Size by 2030 $222.42 Billion Market Size in 2022 $36.14 Billion CAGR 2023-2030 25.5% Market Segmentation By Offering, By Technology, By Deployment, By Function, and By End-User Opportunities AI-based tools for elderly care have a growing potential.

FPGA-based accelerators are in high demand. Key Drivers Cloud machine learning platform adoption is increasing.

Increasing data traffic necessitates the use of powerful computing resources.

Increasing cross-industry collaborations and partnerships. Key Players AWS, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, and other players.

Providing an Outlook and market segmentation

The AI infrastructure industry is divided into two categories based on the products it offers: hardware and server software. In terms of revenue, the hardware sector held the largest market share for AI infrastructure in 2021. Hardware for building an AI infrastructure includes processors, storage, memory, and interconnects. The rapid development of technology is expected to result in the displacement of large hardware devices in the following years with smaller, more efficient, and more powerful xeromorphic chip-based systems.

Asia Pacific region holds the dominating revenue share in the industry

The AI infrastructure market is examined in terms of each region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In terms of revenue share, the AI infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific showed promise in 2021. As more domestic and foreign companies transition to cloud service providers (CSPs) and co-location possibilities, the growth of AI data centres in China is changing. The need for AI data centers in the country has increased as a result of businesses seeking better connectivity and scalable solutions for their developing businesses.

