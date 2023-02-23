Building the easiest-to-use cryptocurrency trading platform - Toobit launches fully upgraded website and mobile app API

Singapore, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Nova Exchange Toobit recently announced the launch of an API and a full upgrade of its website and mobile APP, which will allow users to automate their trading through the software, in addition to improving the user experience. The exchange, Toobit, launched on October 16th, 2022, is a centralized exchange based in Seychelles. Toobit is committed to providing a secure, efficient, and diverse trading experience for investors, with a range of products and services designed to meet the needs of different types of traders. It supports spot trading/crypto deposits/crypto withdrawals/derivatives/futures/OTC/copy trading.

Toobit's team is distributed across different regions of the world, including Russia, South Korea and Turkey. The team is composed of tech titans, industry thought leaders, operations experts, and security engineers - all united under the banner of providing the best all-in-one trading platform.

At present, the newly launched platform supports Futures trading, Spot trading, OTC and other functions. The platform's design has been centered on ensuring the fairness and transparency of transactions while offering adequate market depth and liquidity from the very beginning. The platform supports multiple popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other high-quality tokens to trade. The perpetual contract trading product provides higher leverage for traders to maximize profits in market fluctuations. Later this March, Toobit plans to launch Copy Trading and OTC trading, which will make it easier for users to conduct large-scale transactions and begin to trade with leverage.

Another notable features of Toobit is its security measures. Toobit has adopted multiple technical methods to protect users' funds and trading data, including cold storage, SSL encryption, and firewalls, among other technologies. Additionally, the platform has a professional risk control team to monitor any abnormal trading activities and prevent anti-money laundering.The Platform also provides 24/7 customer service which ensure quick and accurate technical and trading support and assistance to all users.

Toobit's mission is to innovate and advance blockchain technology. "People getting together in the virtual space where the real-time platform is interactive, interoperable on the web," the brand claims, is something it believes in. As digital trading develops and becomes more prevalent, it is only fitting that Toobit wants to lead the metaverse.

Currently, USDT-ERC20, USDT-TRC20, and USDT-BEP20 are supported by Toobit. Thus, users can now deposit and withdrawal USDT from their accounts on the Ethereum, TRON, and Binance Smart Chains, respectively.

An overview of Toobit’s products

Ahead, understand what Toobit has to offer. The following descriptions are attributed to Toobit :



• Spot Markets: Traders can immediately exchange their cryptocurrency to Fiat currency or another cryptocurrency by placing a buy or sell order.

• Future Markets: Traders can buy or sell a particular asset at a predetermined price and on a specified date in the future.

Toobit adopts a competitive tiered fee structure where different trading products and volumes correspond to different rates. Moreover, the platform offers free services such as deposits to minimize the user's operational costs. Besides, users can claim welcome bonus up to $225.