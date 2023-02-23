Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The prevalence of dental and orthopedic conditions, the ease with which custom medical products can be developed using 3D printing, the growing number of applications for 3D printing in the healthcare industry, the availability of advanced safe printing materials for dental and medical applications, and the rising investment from public and private organizations are the main factors driving the market's growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the systems segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

The laser beam melting segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market, as per the technology outlook

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

3D Systems Corporation, GE Additive, Materialise NV, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Desktop Metal, Inc., Prodways Group, Carbon, Inc., CELLINK, and Organovo Holdings, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the 3D printing medical device market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

System

Material

Services





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Tissue Engineering

Implants

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Droplet Deposition

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Medical & Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





