Volunteer Botanicals Joins with Cultivate Tennessee in Effort to Regulate Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer Botanicals , which develops consistent, versatile hemp-based cannabinoid ingredients for use in a wide variety of consumer products, has joined Cultivate Tennessee, a coalition of industry leaders and influencers, to work with Tennessee leaders toward responsible legislation that ensures product safety while encouraging growth of the state’s hemp industry.



In January, a bill was filed in the Tennessee General Assembly that would regulate the sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. House Bill 403/Senate Bill 378 was crafted in close partnership with Cultivate Tennessee’s legislative sponsors, House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Senator Richard Briggs, Chairman of the Senate State & Local committee.

“We see this bill and the efforts of Cultivate Tennessee as essential to developing the guardrails this state will need to nurture and expand a thriving hemp and cannabis industry in the state,” said Jason Pickle, Co-founder of Volunteer Botanicals and a Cultivate Tennessee board member. “Through cooperation and an open partnership between business and government, we can fulfill the potential of one of the state’s most promising industries. The time is now to take advantage of the great opportunities available in hemp and cannabis.”

The aim of the legislation introduced in January is to dramatically increase consumer protection by limiting the access to and sale of hemp-derived products to those 21 years old and older. If passed into law, the bill will also require products be tested before reaching stores and make testing results accessible so consumers understand what they are purchasing. Under the bill, each serving will be limited to 25mg or less, providing consistency across the industry. The bill also protects children from being targeted by marketing schemes directed at those underage by prohibiting the use of cartoon characters and similar imagery. Finally, the bill includes a proposed additional 5% sales tax that ensures that state agencies will have the support needed to ensure that these regulations are enforced.

Cultivate Tennessee is a 501(c)6 organization that was founded in 2022 and consists of a broad coalition of professionals and influencers working to build a safe and effective cannabis industry in Tennessee. Volunteer Botanicals recently announced the launch of Regimen , a series of plant-based supplements specifically formulated to help consumers awaken fresh in the morning, manage common aches and pains throughout the day and fall into an easy sleep at the end of the day.

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for supplements, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage applications. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .