Global Protein Bar Market Share Estimated to Exceed USD 7.66 Billion Valuation by 2030, at 6.15% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Protein Bar Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based); By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global protein bar market size & share was valued at USD 4.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.66 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

What are Protein Bars? How Big is Protein Bar Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Protein bars are a popular snack food designed to be a convenient source of nutrition. Many people enjoy them because they are a quick way to add protein and other nutrients to a busy and active lifestyle. The rapidly rising demand for the protein bar market can be attributed to the fact that in addition to offering protein and carbs, many protein bars are a good source of micronutrients such as calcium, vitamin B, potassium, and iron.

The growing consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat, meal replacement, and packaged food items are boosting the demand for such products. The rising awareness of the health benefits of nutrition bars, such as helping to repair and build tissues, reducing the craving for food in an instant, lowering blood pressure, and helping reduce weight, acts as a flourishing factor for increasing demand for these bars.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

General Mills

Simply Good Foods

Caveman Foods

Kellogg Company

Nestle

Clif Bar & Company

Glanbia

GNC Holdings

Mars Incorporated

Hormel Foods

Mondelez International

Premier Nutrition

Amway

Bountiful Company

NuGo Nutrition

Orgain

Protein Bar Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.66 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 4.76 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.15% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players General Mills, Simply Good Foods, Caveman Foods LLC, Kellogg Company, Nestlé S.A, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia, GNC Holdings, Mars Incorporated, Hormel Foods, Mondelez International, Premier Nutrition, Amway, Bountiful Company, NuGo Nutrition, and Orgain. Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key factors driving market growth

Rising popularity among fitness-conscious groups to push the market

The protein bar is a new emerging food type that has been readily used as a nutritional supplement. The protein bar market size is expanding due to rising popularity amongst fitness-conscious groups owing to muscle building ability of its key ingredient, protein. It is considered a relevant post-workout snack after gym activities, sports personnel, and people involved in heavy-duty work where vigorous physical activity is demanded.

Changes in lifestyle, longer travel times, and hectic schedules at work make it necessary to have healthy meal options, wherein the demand for convenience food is rapidly growing. Protein bar market sales are soaring as healthy bars are a promising alternative to meals that are easy to carry and provide control over hunger by acting as an instant energy booster.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of protein bars to drive the market

Due to the increasing health consciousness among individuals, there is a shift in consumer preference towards convenient and healthy snacking options such as protein bars. This represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth worldwide. Additionally, growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of consuming protein bars drives overall sales.

The rising working population, rapid urbanization, and inflating income contribute to market growth. Apart from this, product manufacturers are introducing gluten-free, plant-based, and organic product variants to expand their product portfolio and increase existing sales.

Segmentation assessment

A plant-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market

Based on the source, the plant-based segment is anticipated to dominate the industry. Considering that they are created using only organic foods such as fruits, butter, seeds, and many others, which are rich in nutrients and defend the body against a variety of diseases. Protein bar market demand is rising as more individuals eat a plant-based diet to maintain a healthier lifestyle. There is an increase in the number of vegetarians around the world, which leads to an increase in product consumption.

The sports nutrition bars segment will account for a higher share of the market

Based on type, the sports nutrition bars segment will account for a higher share of the market. Sports nutrition places a strong emphasis on the consumption of specific nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, and organic compounds formed of proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates. Protein bar market trends include bodybuilders and athletes using sport nutrition items to improve their performance and promote muscle growth.

Geographic Overview

Increase in the number of fitness training facilities to propel the North American market

North America held the largest protein bar market share as there was an increase in fitness enthusiasts and the number of gyms, fitness training facilities, and health clubs. Furthermore, due to their active lifestyle and demanding work schedules, Americans are increasingly searching the market for healthier options. As a result, customers are turning to snack bars, notably energy bars, instead of traditional snacks.

Browse the Detail Report “Protein Bar Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based); By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-bar-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the protein bar market report based on source, type, and region:

By Source Outlook

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

By Type Outlook

Sports Nutrition Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

