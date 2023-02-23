Guardforce AI Awarded Advertising Contract for its Innovative "AIoT" Robot Advertising Model in Macau

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced it has signed an Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Robot Advertising (RA) contract with a local government office in Macau to promote shows, exhibitions, and forums on approximately 165 of Guardforce AI's robots for a total period of 20 weeks.

The AIoT RA model enables advertisers to publish advertisements on Guardforce AI's robots and make more informed marketing decisions with data feedback from the Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform (GFAI ICP). Through the AIoT RA services, Guardforce AI has transformed its omnipresent robots into intermediaries that connect customers and advertisers under numerous service scenarios.

Guardforce AI has deployed more than 400 robots in Macau, most of which are at the entrances of office and residential buildings, restaurants, and hotels, and has been working with Macau’s local advertisement agencies, government bureaus, and exhibition companies for more than a year. Through its AIoT RA model, Guardforce AI has published ads to support the promotion of major events in Macau, such as the Macau Art Festival, China & Portugal Culture Festival in Macau, Macau International Music Festival and the Macau International Environment Co-operation Forum & Exhibition in 2022 on a total of more than 1,000 robots.

Olivia Wang, Chairwomen and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, “Macau is well known as being a preferred destination for meetings, exhibitions, and conventions, making it an ideal location to showcase our innovative AIoT RA model. With the ending of the Zero-Covid policy and easing restrictions on travel, Macau has witnessed significant growth in tourism, which draws natural traffic to advertisements. Our AIoT RA model, combined with the GFAI ICP capabilities, provides many distinct advantages. These benefits include the ability to deliver interactive ads, as well as display ads based on different scenarios to better address the target audience. The ability to leverage data analytics also provides advertisers with continuous feedback, thereby making it easier to refine targeting and achieve intelligent, high-quality, and cost-effective smart advertising. We look forward to accelerated growth this year through our AIoT RA model, both in Macau and other important markets around the world.”

