Heart Pump Device Market Poised for Significant Expansion to US$ 21.9 billion by 2032, Fueled by Technological Advancements - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have boosted the demand for heart pump devices. Heart pump devices have become important as they support the cardiovascular system. Different types of heart pump devices are available in market depending on cardiovascular diseases.

An increase in the number of cardiac transplants and a shortage of organ donors have propelled the Heart Pump Devices market growth. Innovative technological development, presence of major key players, and the launch of new products are expected to witness growth in Heart Pump Device market. For instance, according to the PMC, Teleflex Arrow IABP, AbioMed Impella, ECMO, and Thoratec CentriMag are temporary support heart pump devices that are commonly and currently used in clinical settings.

The report “Heart Pump Device Market, By Type (Implantable Heart Pump Devices and Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices), By Product (Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps, Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD, LVAD, pVAD, BiVAD), and TAH (Total Artificial Heart)), By Therapy (Destination Therapy, Bridge to Transplant, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In December 2022, Abbott has launched new minimally invasive device for treating heart valve diseases in India. The newly launched Navitor TAVI system is the latest addition to the company’s heart trans-catheter portfolio, which offers less invasive options for treating heart diseases.

In March 2020, Abbott received breakthrough device designation from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for its Fully Implantable Left Ventricular Assist System (FILVAS).

In February 2017, Boston Scientific launched its new "RESONATE" cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) system in Europe. A newly launched device with SmartCRT technology has received the CE mark and is now available in Europe for heart failure patients.





Analyst View:

The scarcity of organ donors and the rise in cardiovascular disease have prompted the use of mechanical circulatory support, which helps millions of people with heart disease to live longer and suffer less. Some fundamental changes in designing heart pump devices are highly recommended to address infectious problems, pump thrombosis, and bleeding, and to ultimately make a device that supports the heart indefinitely. The Heart Pump Device market is expected to grow due to revolutionary advancements in cardiac support technologies.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“Heart Pump Device Market, By Type (Implantable Heart Pump Devices and Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices), By Product (Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps, Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD, LVAD, pVAD, BiVAD), and TAH (Total Artificial Heart)), By Therapy (Destination Therapy, Bridge to Transplant, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Request Free Sample Copy:



https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5069

Key Market Insights from the report:

Heart Pump Device Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 21.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4%. The Heart Pump Device Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Therapy, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into Implantable Heart Pump Devices and Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices.

Based on Product, Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps, Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD, LVAD, pVAD, BiVAD), and TAH (Total Artificial Heart).

Based on Therapy, Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into Destination Therapy, Bridge to Transplant, and others.

Based on End-Users, Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

By Region, the Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Heart Pump Device Market:

The prominent players operating in the Heart Pump Device Market includes,

Medtronic plc.

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

Thoratec Corporation

ABIOMED

Teleflex Inc.

Getinge AB

Scope of the Report:

Heart Pump Device Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Implantable Heart Pump Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Heart Pump Device Market, By Product, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD, LVAD, pVAD, BiVAD) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

TAH (Total Artificial Heart) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Heart Pump Device Market, By Therapy, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Destination Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bridge to Transplant Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Heart Pump Device Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Specialty Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



For Cutomization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5069

Key Pointers Provided in the Heart Pump Device Market

Overview of the heart pump device market, including definition, scope, and segmentation. Analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting market growth. Detailed examination of the different types of heart pump devices available and their applications in treating heart failure. Assessment of the regulatory landscape governing heart pump devices and the challenges facing their adoption. Analysis of the competitive landscape, including key players, their market share, and growth strategies. Discussion of market segmentation, including by product type, application, end-user, and geography. Forecast of the market size and growth rate for the upcoming years, including potential future trends and challenges. Identification of emerging market opportunities and recommendations for strategic decision-making by stakeholders. Case studies and examples of successful implementation of heart pump devices in healthcare and their impact on patient outcomes. Analysis of the future outlook for the heart pump device market, including potential growth areas and challenges.

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Related Reports:

1. Global Implantable Drug Device Market: By Product Type (Drug infusion pumps, Intraocular drug delivery devices, Contraceptive drug delivery devices, and Stents), By Technology (Biodegradable Implants and Non-Biodegradable Implants), By Application (Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Birth control/Contraception, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

2. Global Stuttering Device Market: By Type (Miniature Altered Auditory Feedback (AAF) Devices and Others), By Application (Hospital, Drug Store, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market: By Type (Single Roller Pump and Double Roller Pump), By Application (Cardiac Surgery, Lung Transplantation Operations, and Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Follow Us

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook