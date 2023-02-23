Cranial Implants Market Size Growing at 6.4% CAGR Set to Reach USD 2,058 Million By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cranial Implants Market Size accounted for USD 1,189 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 2,058 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Cranial Implants Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The high prevalence of neurological disorders and head injuries, coupled with advancements in cranial implant technology, is driving the market's growth.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders, the presence of major market players, and the growing demand for cranial implant procedures in the region.

Key players operating in the market for Cranial Implants include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

The market for cranial implants offers immense growth opportunities and is poised to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for these devices globally.









Cranial Implants Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Cranial Implants Market Overview:

Cranial Implants Market consists of a wide range of innovative medical devices designed to enhance the cranial structure and function. Crafted from advanced materials such as titanium, stainless steel, and biocompatible polymers, these implants ensure both durability and biocompatibility. The market for cranial implants caters to diverse applications including traumatic brain injury, skull defects, cranial reconstruction, and aesthetic cranial surgery. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, advancements in cranial implant technology, and the growing demand for aesthetic cranial surgery are key drivers of the market's growth. With the advent of new materials, shapes, and designs, cranial implants have evolved significantly, allowing for improved outcomes and reduced postoperative complications. The market's competitive landscape includes leading players who are continuously investing in research and development to offer innovative and efficient cranial implant solutions to medical professionals and patients. The Cranial Implants industry offers a promising outlook, with an increasing demand for these devices globally.

Trends in the Cranial Implants Market:

Emergence of Minimally Invasive Techniques: The emergence of minimally invasive techniques in cranial implant procedures is expected to drive growth in the market.

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology: The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the production of cranial implants is expected to drive growth in the market.

Rising Investments in Research and Development: The rising investments in research and development by key players in the market are expected to drive growth.

Integration of Robotics in Cranial Implant Procedures: The growing integration of robotics in cranial implant procedures is expected to drive growth in the market.

Focus on Patient Safety: The increasing focus on patient safety is driving the demand for safer and more effective cranial implants.



Cranial Implants Market Dynamics:

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, is driving the growth of the Cranial Implant Market.

Advances in Material Science: The development of advanced materials, such as biocompatible polymers, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Growing Geriatric Population: The growing geriatric population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the Cranial Implants Market.

Growing Demand for Aesthetic Cranial Surgery: The demand for aesthetic cranial surgery is increasing, driving growth in the Cranial Implants Market.

Growing Integration of Robotics in Cranial Implant Procedures: The growing integration of robotics in cranial implant procedures is contributing to the growth of the market.

Advancements in Imaging Technology: The advancements in imaging technology are leading to improved accuracy in the placement of cranial implants.

Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Cranial Implants:

Ethical and Privacy Concerns: Ethical and privacy concerns surrounding the use of cranial implants can hinder the growth of the market.

High Risk of Complications: The high risk of complications associated with cranial implant procedures can limit the growth of the market.

Technical Limitations of Cranial Implants: Technical limitations, such as poor design and functionality, can limit the growth of the Cranial Implants Market.

Competition from alternative treatments, such as physical therapy and rehabilitation, can reduce the demand for cranial implants.

The limited availability of raw materials used in the production of cranial implants can hamper the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation:

By Product

Non-Customized Cranial Implants

Customized Cranial Implants

By Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic



By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Neurosurgery Centers

Cranial Implants Market Overview by Region

North America’s Cranial Implants market share is the highest globally, driven by the presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers and healthcare facilities. The region is also characterized by a high prevalence of neurological disorders, a growing geriatric population, and an increasing demand for aesthetic cranial surgery. The US is the largest market for cranial implants in North America, followed by Canada.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Cranial Implants Market share is also huge and is rapidly growing, driven by the increasing demand for these products in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is characterized by a growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising awareness about cranial implants. The market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for market share.

Europe is another key market for Cranial Implants, driven by the increasing demand for these products in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is characterized by a growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising awareness about cranial implants. The market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for market share.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Cranial Implants market share. The region is, however, expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for these products in countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.

Cranial Implants Market Key Players:

The Cranial Implants Market is highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market share. Some of the leading players in the market include Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Aesculap Implant Systems (B. Braun), Craniomaxillofacial Technologies, LEMAITRE Vascular, Natus Medical, KLS Martin Group, Nemaris, BrainLAB, Confluent Surgical, K2M Group Holdings, BSN Medical, Accura Surgical, Accellent, and Xilloc Medical. These players are focused on developing and marketing advanced cranial implant products, leveraging technological advancements, and expanding their reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

