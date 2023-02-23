The global industrial biomass boiler market is set to record an 11.58% CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL BIOMASS BOILER MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421119/?utm_source=GNW

Support from government regulations, cost efficiency, low environmental impact, and technological improvements drive the global market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Biomass boilers are economically and environmentally advantageous.Moreover, companies use different types of bio-based feedstock, such as woody biomass, agriculture biomass, and residue, which are converted through thermochemical transformations.



Further, a boiler is an essential part of an industry and is used for power generation and to combine heat and power.

Additionally, according to the National Institute of Building Sciences (United States), biomass-driven energy costs are approximately $0.8 to $0.15 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), a cost-effective solution. Hence, the low costs of the product also boost its demand over the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global industrial biomass boiler market is segregated based on geography into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of market shares owing to high research and development investments and several market players in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Competition in this market is set to remain high over the forecast period as companies try to offer the best products with government regulations aiming to reduce carbon emissions through tax-based incentives.

Some of the key companies operating in the market include Babcock Power Inc, Clyde Bergemann Power Group Inc, Constructions Industrielles de la, Ecovision Systems Ltd, etc.



Companies mentioned

