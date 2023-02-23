TELUS named Canada’s Most Awarded Network by Opensignal for the 12th consecutive time

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced its industry-leading results from Opensignal’s February, 2023 Canada Mobile Network Experience Report , receiving top honours in six categories, including winning outright for Core Consistent Quality and Voice App Experience, and tying for first place in Excellent Consistent Quality, Games Experience, Upload Speed Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also earned recognition in Opensignal’s February, 2023 Canada 5G Experience Report , winning Best 5G Video Experience in Canada and tying for first in 5G Availability, 5G Reach, 5G Games Experience and 5G Voice App Experience. These results make TELUS, Canada’s Most Awarded Network by Opensignal for the 12th consecutive time1, solidifying TELUS’ position as the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network quality, experience and 5G coverage in Canada.



“Canadians continue to value a fast, reliable connection and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This recognition makes TELUS Canada’s most awarded network from Opensignal for the 12th consecutive time and is a celebration of the work our team does to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This latest recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its world-leading wireless network. TELUS has also previously been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including US-based Ookla and PCMag, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. In 2022, TELUS began deploying 3500 MHz spectrum across its 5G wireless network, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers coast-to-coast. Soon, TELUS will also introduce its 5G standalone network and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, further advancing IoT and industry solutions, and enabling important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

1 According to total wins secured by TELUS in the Opensignal Awards – Canada: Mobile Network Experience and 5G Experience Reports and State of the Mobile Network Reports in Feb 2023, Aug 2022, Feb 2022, Aug 2021, Feb 2021, Aug 2020, Feb 2020, Aug 2019, February 2019, Aug 2018, Feb 2018, and Jan 2017.