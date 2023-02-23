The Global Alternating Current Power System Market is forecast to grow by $60.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420630/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alternating current power system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of AC in high-voltage power transmission, rising demand from the telecom industry, and increasing demand for AC power systems in power generation plants.



The alternating current power system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Three-phase

• Single-phase



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Product

• Generator

• Switchgear

• UPS

• PDU

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising integration of renewable energy sources with the grid as one of the prime reasons driving the alternating current power system market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of flexible AC transmission systems in place of conventional systems and the growing use of e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alternating current power system market covers the following areas:

• Alternating current power system market sizing

• Alternating current power system market forecast

• Alternating current power system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alternating current power system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Also, the alternating current power system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



