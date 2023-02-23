Blockchain Conference ‘WEB3 Toronto Summit’ set for March 1-2

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DX3 Canada (“DX3”), a premier conference production house in North America specializing in everything retail, digital marketing and tech, is excited to host the WEB3 Toronto Summit . The upcoming summit will be held in person at the Toronto Congress Centre on March 1-2, 2023, as Canada’s emerging blockchain conference and exhibition dedicated to NFTs, blockchain applications and metaverse partners.

Co-located with DX3 2023, the summit is specifically designed for attendees navigating the complexities of NFTs, emerging blockchain technologies and metaverse assets. WEB3 Toronto Summit will give the community a wider voice by creating a forum to share and discuss the most significant ideas across the blockchain landscape today, offer specialist training through knowledge-sharing and the participation of industry veterans, grow connections throughout the industry, encourage wider collaboration and promote NFT education among global stakeholders.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic and the reorientation towards digital business models and assets, several key sectors have witnessed a complete transformation in consumer expectations and technological deployment. With external shocks and disruptions expected to continue, an emphasis on Web 3.0 and associated technologies has become crucial for enterprises to not only survive but thrive in this fast-changing world.

Over the course of the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from invited speakers and illustrious thought leaders across a variety of formats, including informative keynotes, insightful panel discussions and intimate fireside chats.

On Day 1, Larry Lau, co-Founder, RAYA; Sami Tauber, Chief Metaverse Officer and Founder, VNCCII; and Kyle Reidhead, co-Founder, Web3 Academy, will deliver keynotes on ‘KYC - Know Your Community,’ ‘Future Symbiosis of Creativity and Technology,’ and ‘Powering Web 3.’

A multitude of industry experts, revolutionary thinkers and renowned analysts will participate in engaging panel discussions on topics such as ‘Digital Assets & DeFi’, ‘NFT - Jack of All Trades’ and ‘Web 3.0: Why not yet?’.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the summit will host a roundtable workshop on ‘Women in Web 3’ to encourage the participation of women entrepreneurs in the latest digital revolution.

Hifazat ‘Faz’ Ahmad, president, WEB3 Toronto, will also moderate a fireside chat with Ben Earl, Marvel writer and NFT worldbuilder.

Day 2 will showcase a jam-packed agenda with panel discussions hosting market experts such as:

Soufia Trabelsi, head of Gamefi, Ledgerlink Labs

Ehsan Shariati, CTO, Functionland

Mohamed El Kandri, co-founder & CTO, IR4LAB

Vandana Taxali, blockchain lawyer, founder & CEO, Artcryption

Harrison Jordan, NFT lawyer, Harrison Jordan Law Professional Corporation

Jonathan Bench, attorney

Harris Bricken and many more



Panelists will delve deeply into a wide spectrum of issues including ‘Why Blockchain is important for businesses,’ ‘Security and Data Protection on Blockchain’ and ‘Blockchain: The Chain of Applications.’

Plenty of networking breaks will be scheduled on both Day 1 and Day 2 so that participants can become acquainted with each other more informally, engage in meaningful conversations, explore potential synergies, build rapport and cultivate lasting relationships.

An innovation showcase will also be hosted during which select players from exciting companies will demonstrate practical applications of cutting-edge technologies at their disposal.

Hifazat ‘Faz’ Ahmad, president of DX3, will deliver opening remarks on both days.

Through an ambiance optimized for business efficiency and in-depth discussions, attendees will have the rare opportunity to interact directly with numerous highly respected leaders all under one roof. The shared insights will guide the attendees towards greater success and prove invaluable for business ventures looking to re-align their vision and operations with the new Web 3.0 realities of their respective sectors.

To learn more about this event, visit https://www.web3toronto.ca/

About Web3 Toronto

DX3 Events is proud to present the WEB3 Toronto Summit event. The team is focused on highlighting the role technology is playing in transforming the retail and marketing industry. DX3’s technology foundation is being rebuilt in the form of Web 3.0. It is imperative we bring the required attention to what the new technology means and the challenges and opportunities it presents, while staying away from buzzwords in order to provide relevant information and insights. With that in mind, DX3 is proud to launch WEB3 Toronto as the global community navigates the world of NFTs, blockchains and metaverses.

Contact

Hifazat 'Faz' Ahmad

info@dx3canada.com

416-597-5751 ext. 221

Media Partner

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com