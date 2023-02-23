Network Automation Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 29.65 billion by 2030, With a Growing CAGR of 24.32% Over the Forecast Period 2023-2030 | Data by SNS Insider

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Network Automation Market Size was escalated at US$ 5.19 Bn at the end of 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 29.65 Bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 24.32% over the Forecast Period, Says SNS Insider research.”

Network automation is the activity of automating the management, testing, and operation of both physical and virtual equipment using software. It makes use of a variety of solutions, such as network automation tools, managed services, and virtualization. It helps with network reliability, network visibility, operational speed optimization, managing manual chores, etc. As a result, network automation has many uses in a variety of sectors, including telecommunication, information technology (IT), and healthcare.

Network Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.19 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 29.65 Billion CAGR CAGR 24.32% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Component (Solution (Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network, Virtualization, Internet-based Networking) Services (Professional service, Managed Service))

• By Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud)

• By Organization Size (Large Size Organization and Small & Medium Size Organization)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT &Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific, & Latin America

Key Company profiles covered in this report are:

IBM Corporation

CISCO System Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

SolarWinds Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Network Automation Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

VMWare Inc.

Apstra Inc.

Sedona Systems

Effect of COVID-19 on the market for network automation

The COVID-19 pandemic had a favourable impact on the IT and communications industries because of the expanding use of internet subscribers, networking services, and remote access services in industries like manufacturing, BFSI, and others. The construction of effective networking services and solutions for technological advancements in 5G services came about as a result of the gradual transition from traditional business practices to online platforms.

Thus, the companies that supply communication services were crucial in supporting the network infrastructure. With the rise of work-from-home opportunities and online learning during the pandemic, enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers assumed a key role.

A dramatic shift in data centres is being brought about by rising network traffic and cloud infrastructure.

The network is more crucial than ever for IT operations in the new cloud-based world. In addition, as more crucial servers and data are hosted in the cloud, network traffic is increasing as users access the data and computing resources from both remote locations and corporate headquarters. The complexity of network traffic flow patterns has risen due to the emergence of cloud services that supplement conventional enterprise data centres. The increase in network traffic is driving the demand for network automation solutions that enhance network traffic management with complete network visibility across all settings.

The network automation market is anticipated to be dominated by North America in 2021, followed by Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Nonetheless, it is predicted that, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have substantial expansion. The increase in SDN and NFV installations by Asia-Pacific businesses is primarily responsible for this region's rapid growth. In addition, rising demand for a variety of value-added network services, rising demand from service providers for network automation solutions, rising demand from the telecommunications sector, and rising demand for connected devices from the healthcare sector are all anticipated to contribute significantly to the region's growth.

Key market Segmentation of Network Automation Market:

Segment by Component

Solution Network Automation Tools SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Internet-based Networking

Services Professional service Managed Service



Segment by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Segment by Organization Size

Large Size Organization

Small & Medium Size Organization

Segment by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Network Automation Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Network Automation Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

10. Network Automation Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Network Automation Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

