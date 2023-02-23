Urea Market is likely to surpass US$ 41.5 Billion in revenues by 2033-end, says Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Urea Market is estimated to reach a revenue of US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Sales prospects of Urea are expected to observe a CAGR of magnitude 2.5% and are expected to top a revenue of US$ 41.5 Billion by 2033. Growing demand for urea from the industrial segment for automotive fuel & energy storage applications is driving the growth of the global urea market. The top countries driving the global Urea demand are India, Russia, ASEAN and U.S.



The global urea market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Urea is a highly versatile nitrogen fertilizer that is used extensively in the agricultural sector. The increasing demand for food and the need to improve crop yields are the primary drivers of the urea market. The market is also driven by the growing demand for urea in various industrial applications, including the production of resins, adhesives, and animal feed. The market is highly fragmented, with several players competing for market share.

The global urea market is projected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. The increasing demand for food and the need to improve crop yields are the primary drivers of the urea market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of urea, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for food and the need to increase agricultural productivity. Other regions that are expected to witness significant growth in the market include North America and Europe.

Market Drivers

The key drivers of the urea market include the increasing demand for food, the need to improve crop yields, and the growing demand for urea in various industrial applications. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, and this is expected to drive the demand for food. Urea is an essential component of nitrogen fertilizer, and it is used extensively to increase the productivity of agricultural land. The increasing demand for food is expected to drive the demand for urea in the agricultural sector.

The growing demand for urea in various industrial applications is another driver of the urea market. Urea is used to produce resins, adhesives, and animal feed, among others. The increasing demand for these products is expected to drive the demand for urea in the industrial sector.

Market Restraints

The urea market is highly competitive, and this is a significant restraint on the market. The market is highly fragmented, with several players competing for market share. This leads to intense price competition, which affects the profitability of players in the market.

The availability of alternatives is another restraint on the market. There are several alternatives to urea, including ammonium nitrate and ammonium sulfate. These alternatives provide similar benefits and are available at lower prices, which affects the demand for urea.

Key Players

The key players in the urea market include

PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (PUSRI)

PT Pupuk Kujang

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Yara International ASA

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C

SABIC

EuroChem Group

Nutrien Ltd

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OSTChem

China National Petroleum Corporation

These players are focusing on expanding their market presence by entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other players in the market. They are also focusing on investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Urea Market Segmentation

By End-Use: ( Agriculture, Industrial)

Agriculture, Industrial) By Region: ( North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

The future of the urea market looks promising, driven by several factors such as increasing demand for food, the need to improve crop yields, and the growing demand for urea in various industrial applications. As the world population continues to grow, the demand for food is expected to increase, which will drive the demand for urea in the agricultural sector. In addition, the need to improve agricultural productivity and reduce environmental impact will further increase the demand for urea-based fertilizers.

