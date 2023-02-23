Semitech Delivers Support for Transportation Platforms with Turnkey PLC4TRUCKS Module, J2497 Compliant Chip

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semitech Semiconductor, an innovative provider of reliable wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT applications, today announced that its SM2400 solution now supports the SAE J2497 (PLC4TRUCKS) standard. The PLC4TRUCKS standard is a networking standard for heavy-duty vehicles that uses PLC over the DC power bus to communicate between a tractor and trailers.

Semitech provides both semiconductors and complete modules to anti-lock braking system (ABS) OEMs and manufacturers of aftermarket products, such as diagnostics equipment for ABS systems and trailer telematics. Semitech’s PLC4TRUCKS module, P40, conforms to all applicable standards, greatly exceeds the standard performance requirements, and has demonstrated interoperability with solutions from all of the major ABS vendors. Field proven and interoperable, it is easily integrated into trailer telemetry applications, as well as ABS products.

“Semitech is highly focused on the automotive and transportation market segments,” noted Zeev Collin, CEO of Semitech Semiconductor. “We leverage our adaptable architecture and support model to bring customers to market quickly and successfully. By adding a high-performing modernized PLC4TRUCKS solution to our SM2400 platform, we’re extending the lifetime and the usefulness of the J2497 standard, while enabling new applications and modern bidirectional communications schemes between tractors and trailers without adding new wires.”

The P40 module is based on Semitech’s multi-mode SM2400 chip that supports various PLC standards and proprietary modes. It delivers a range of PLC solutions and has the flexibility to incorporate security measures such as encryption and authentication when J2497 compliance is not required.

Key features and benefits of Semitech’s P40 PLC4TRUCKS module include:

Fast time to market Ease of hardware integration via a 4-pin interface – PWR, GND, UART Ease of software integration via a functional set of commands to interact with a host MCU via UART



Eliminates the need for knowledge/understanding of PLC or the PLC4TRUCKS protocol

Delivers superior performance

SAE J2497/J1587/J1708 compliant

Industrial grade

Field tested and validated by several tier-one OEMs

Cost effective

Readily available with short lead times

The P40 PLC4TRUCKS module and the SM2400 chip with SAE J2497/J1587/J1708 support are available in full production with aggressive lead times. Samples and evaluation kits can be procured through Semitech and its sales partners. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com.

About Semitech Semiconductor

Semitech Semiconductor is an innovative provider of robust, high-performance wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for the smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT markets. Semitech provides the most adaptable, yet cost effective, multi-modal communication solutions wirelessly and over power lines to address the diverse requirements of these markets, while avoiding the cost and complexity of additional wiring. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christian Brantley

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

christian@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea40c0b8-07fb-4864-9ed1-05ea2233de24