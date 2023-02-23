VOLT Listing on Indodax: Another Step towards Global Recognition And Adoption

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 23, 2023, VOLT, a popular cryptocurrency, will be listed on the Indonesian centralized exchange, Indodax. This move is expected to make VOLT accessible to a wider audience of traders and investors in the country, thanks to Indodax's reputation for providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading services. With over 5.4 million users, Indodax is one of the biggest, if not the biggest Indonesian crypto exchange.

This announcement comes shortly after a proposal, approved by their DAO with a staggering 99.83% majority, to use 25% of their current liquidity to list VOLT on Polygon by February 28. This move is aimed at growing one of the largest community and achieving VOLT's goal of becoming the people's crypto. VOLT has always been focused on providing a fast, secure, and cost-effective trading solution to its users, and this listing on Polygon will further boost its credibility and adoption among traders and investors.

In addition, VOLT has also announced that it will start a major marketing campaign in China, which is one of the largest countries in the world and a major player in the crypto space. With a lot of crypto friendly developments happening in China lately, this move is expected to further enhance VOLT's global recognition and adoption among a new user base.

With the VOLT community growing rapidly, these recent developments are likely to attract more users and traders to the cryptocurrency. As VOLT continues to build its brand and reputation as an innovative decentralized & global project, it is expected to further enhance its position as one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in the industry. The deflationary mechanism and the focus on community building are expected to further enhance the cryptocurrency's position in the market. VOLT is well on its way to achieve its goal of becoming the people's crypto.

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInu_Portal

Website: https://voltinu.in/

