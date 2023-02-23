Techvestor Announces New Property Acquisitions for 2023

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology development company and real estate firm Techvestor has announced that it will be acquiring additional short-term rental properties throughout 2023. In 2022, the company purchased, flipped, designed, and launched over 75+ AirBnB homes. The company’s goal for 2023 is to do the same for an additional 125+ homes across the US, adding to its current $37+ million portfolio of properties.







The newest properties being acquired by the company are being chosen based upon Techvestor’s proprietary platform, in which software analyzes over 18 million data points and 250 properties a month to identify key markets and potentially viable purchases when it comes to STR properties. That is of course, guided with an incredibly talented team from the likes of Facebook, Apple, DR Horton and Vacasa.

Co-founders COO Sabrina Guler and CEO Sief Khafagi are both former techies who spent years personally and privately investing in short-term rental properties and other asset classes. “The process of identifying a property, designing the home, furnishing the space, and generating revenue is lucrative - but extremely complicated and can be overwhelming,” says Guler. “With our experience and technology, we have streamlined the process on behalf of our partners, which allows us to quickly and efficiently locate optimal properties like the ones we are acquiring this year.”

Khafagi states that Techvestor was created to democratize the journey of investing in STRs while becoming the market leader in an emerging asset class. “This is the first data-driven STR portfolio for the everyday client looking to move into this market,” he says. “We cater to busy professionals and fund managers who wish to passively invest in the emerging STR asset class but don’t have the time to commit to the entire process. Acquiring new properties is key right now as we’re growing our portfolio to offer as much diversity as possible.”





Techvestor’s team applies the unique algorithm to determine what, where, how, when, and if an investment should occur. The company is able to operate STRs in multiple markets, and the company is aggressively growing in the Florida market in 2023, relying on a rigorous 16-point strategy for selecting properties.

Currently, Techvestor underwrites over 100k properties per month, has raised over $37 million, and has designed, launched, and scaled more than 120 properties. Guler and Khafagi, along with the rest of their team, are optimistic about the changes occuring at Techvestor for 2023.

“We are passionate about diversity when it comes to our portfolio,” Khafagi says. “Growing our portfolio offers a greater list of options for our clients who are seeking passive income. We anticipate that we will meet our goal of obtaining and listing 120+ new properties this year.”

General Partner and Head of Capital Markets Sam Silverman says “We’re excited to continue partnering with investors and fund managers to create a more accessible approach to a historically hard to reach asset class. Our business is dependent on the investor experience and we prioritize it every day”

Guler shares that part of the company’s 16-point strategy is based on looking toward the future and envisioning the kind of customer satisfaction that is key to Techvestor’s mission. Techvestor has recently begun to expand into Florida, where the company seeks properties with ocean views and will be adding desired amenities such as fire pits and playgrounds. In winter destinations, hot tubs and encased heated porches are popular and add to that “wow” factor that drives customers to choose Techvestor properties, which are listed on popular platforms such as Airbnb.

“We believe that our projected growth for 2023 is attainable and key to developing this exciting new asset class,” Guler says. “We continue to refine our process. At Techvestor, we believe that we can learn something from every STR we launch in one of the most exciting and fulfilling industries.”

Techvestor is a technology development company and real estate firm that offers a proprietary platform for investment in short-term rental properties. The company locates, acquires, prepares, and manages properties on behalf of investors, including maintenance, design, renovations, management and more, allowing its partners to enter the real estate market without having to personally purchase and maintain properties. COO Sabrina Guler is a former engineering project manager at Apple; CEO Sief Khafagi worked at Facebook/Meta and was responsible for building its second-largest engineering organization.

For more information, please visit Techvestor’s website