Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the antidiarrhoeals market are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Sanofi Aventis and Bayer.



The global antidiarrhoeals market will grow from $3.81 billion in 2022 to $3.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The antidiarrhoeals market is expected to grow to $4.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.



The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sales loperamide hydrochloride, Bismuth subsalicylate, Pepto Bismol and Imodium.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The antidiarrheal drugs refer to drugs that relieve the frequent passing of a watery, loose stool, one of the symptoms of diarrhoea. According to their shared chemical or functional properties, antidiarrheal medications can generally be grouped into three groups: adsorbents, antimotility agents, and bacterial replacements (probiotics).



The main classes of antidiarrhoeals drugs are mucosal protectants and motility modifying drugs.Mucosal protective agents are drugs that safeguard the stomach’s mucosal lining from gastric acid and are employed to cure peptic ulcers.



The different types include OTC drugs, and prescription drugs, which are used by adults and children.



The rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of the antidiarrheal drug market.According to UNICEF, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year.



An increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs.



An increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market.Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals, or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids, or a combination of each of these substances.



Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over traditional chemical drugs.This shift is restricting the antidiarrheal drugs market hampering its growth of the market.



For example, to treat Crohn’s Disease, antidiarrheal medications were being used previously, but with the advent of biologics, demand for antidiarrheal diseases has subsided.



Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share.Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.



For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG’s 36.5% stake in the consumer healthcare business for $ 13 billion to expand the market.



The antidiarrheal drug industry is governed by regulatory frameworks by agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration Agency (FDA).FDA’s guidelines for antidiarrheal drugs are mentioned within the CFR’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 335 which gives guidelines for the over-the-counter (OTC) human use of the antidiarrheal drugs.



Subpart C of the regulation focuses on the labeling aspect of such drugs and mandates a statement of identity, which identifies the product is to be used for diarrhea to avoid any improper use of the drug. The FDA also regulates the warnings and directions of use of the drugs which are to be printed on the cover of these drugs.



In March 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a USA-based pharmaceutical company acquired the Kaopectate brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced Sanofi’s product portfolio by providing consumers with simple, efficacious, and high-quality solutions. Sanofi, is a France-based biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.



The regions covered in the antidiarrhoeals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the antidiarrhoeals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antidiarrheal drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antidiarrheal drugs market statistics, including antidiarrheal drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with antidiarrheal drugs market share, detailed antidiarrheal drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antidiarrheal drugs industry. This antidiarrheal drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

