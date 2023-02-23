New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245033/?utm_source=GNW





The global antiemetics and antinauseants market will grow from $7.76 billion in 2022 to $8.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The antiemetics and antinauseants market is expected to grow to $9.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.0%.



The antimetics and antinauseants market consists of sales of dopamine, serotonin, neurokinin, histamine and acetylcholine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The antiemetics and antinauseants refer to drugs that are used in the prophylaxis or management of vomiting that results from emetogenic chemotherapy, and for the management of postoperative nausea and vomiting.Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control, or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu, or chemotherapy.



These drugs reduced the symptones of nausea or vomiting by blocking signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting.



North America was the largest region in the drugs for antiemetics and antinauseants market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in the antiemetics and antinauseants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in antiemetics and antinauseants are dopamine antagonists, nk1 receptor antagonists, antihistamines (h1 histamine receptor antagonists), cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, anticholinergics, steroids, 5-ht3 receptor antagonists, and others.A dopamine antagonist also referred to as an anti-dopaminergic or a dopamine receptor antagonist, is a medication that works by blocking dopamine receptors.



It is used in chemotherapy, motion sickness, gastroenteritis, general anesthetics, opioid analgesics, dizziness, pregnancy, food poisoning, emotional stress, and others and is implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and research institutes.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer.Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatments to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment.



Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet), Ranitidine (Zantac), and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. An increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for the market.



Lack of awareness about the variety of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs that are available in the market among the practitioners restrains the market.Despite the presence of a range of drugs, the practitioners prescribe similar drugs to treat patients with different conditions of nausea.



The popularity of only a few drugs leads to lower demand for other drugs and thus restricts the overall growth of this market. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology released its first guideline in the ‘Choosing Wisely’ (CW) campaign to prevent and discourage the overuse of expensive and similar kinds of antiemetic drugs for all ailments.



Manufacturers are exploiting nanotechnology in the antiemetics and antinauseants market to deliver therapeutic agents to specifically targeted sites in a controlled manner through Nanomedicine and Nano delivery systems.Nanomedicine is the medical application of nanotechnology which uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures, and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.



The antiemetic and antinauseant drug manufacturers are inclining more toward the use of Nanomedicine or Nano drugs to make the drug effective and increase their revenues. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is the first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is regulated by government agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration. In the USA, title 21 of the Food and Drug Administration department of health and human services, U.S., part 336, contains conditions that all Antiemetic and Antinauseant drugs are required to fulfill to remain in the market such as definition, regulations, and regulations related to labeling of the antiemetic drug products.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market research report are one of a series of new reports that provides antiemetics and antinauseants market statistics, including antiemetics and antinauseants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with antiemetics and antinauseants market share, detailed antiemetics and antinauseants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antiemetics and antinauseants industry. This antiemetics and antinauseants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

