Global Tableware Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales

The global market for Tableware estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metalware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramicware segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Tableware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|932
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$40.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- E-commerce Observes Stable Growth; At-home Consumption Products Find Favor Amid Logistic Issues
- COVID-19 Outbreak Lays Ground for New Market Trends
- Stores Adopt Bot-enabled Apps for Ideal Shopping Time Details
- Retailers Offer Contactless Shopping Experiences with Touchless Checkout
- Retailer Focus Moves to Sustainability, Green Branding
- Competitive Scenario
- Key Competitive Traits and Noteworthy Trends
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 191 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance
- Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
- Regional Analysis
- Tableware: A Prelude
- Dinnerware
- Flatware
- Glassware/Crystalware
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ongoing Economic Resurgence to Fuel Demand for Tableware
- Modern Tableware Design: Latest Trends
- Use of Tableware in Different Color Patterns Witnesses a Significant Surge
- New Technology to Revive Decorative Tableware Designs
- Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware
- Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver
- Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection Launched in the Recent Past
- Latest Cutlery Trends
- High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented
- Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales
- Tableware Manufacturers to Benefit
- The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware
- Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
- Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand
- Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware
- AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying
- Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making
- E-Commerce to Lend Growth Momentum to Tableware Market
- Inventive Trends in Retail Industry
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space-Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Generation X: Potential Growth Target
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Transition in Family Systems
- Rise in Wealthy Population
- Expanding Middle Class
- Rise in Disposable Incomes
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware
- Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients
- Biodegradable Cutlery: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Eco-Sensitive Biodegradable Tableware and Cutlery
- Adopting Organic Dinnerware Products
- As Infection Prevention Becomes Important, Restaurants Increasingly Moving towards Single-Use Tableware
- Disposable Tableware Market in France
- Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion
- Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption
- Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path
- Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications
- Ceramic Tableware: Pick Up in Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 286
