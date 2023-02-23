NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size to Reach US$ 9.54 billion by 2030, with a Forecasted CAGR of 19.1% | Research by SNS Insider

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider research, The NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market size was valued at US$ 2.35 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 9.54 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.”

By examining human-computer interaction, the artificial intelligence field of natural language processing (NLP) enables robots to comprehend both spoken and written human language. Its ultimate goal is essentially to read, decode, comprehend, and make sense of human languages in a useful way. In order to better preparation and testing, NLP procedures extract data from the vast amount of clinical information and enhance it effectively.





Get a Sample Report of NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1194





Key Company Profiles Included in NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market are:

IBM

3M

Health Fidelity, Inc.

Linguamatics

Cerner Corporation

Dolbey

Apixio

Amazon.com

Microsoft Corporation

The market is predicted to increase as a result of increased research and development in the natural language processing platforms utilised in the healthcare sector.

The leading players are concentrating on research and development in the natural language processing platforms used in the healthcare industry, which is likely to result in a large increase in the global NLP in the health sector and life sciences industry.

For instance, Lexalytics stated in February 2019 that the entirety of its text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) product suite is now available for deployment on-premises, in the cloud (private, public, or hybrid), or on lone workstations.

Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.35 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 9.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Component Type (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises)

• By Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs)

• By NLP (Rule-based, Hybrid, Statistical)

• By Application (IVR, Summarization and Categorization, Pattern and Image Recognition, Predictive Risk Analytics, Text and Speech Analytics, Reporting and Visualization, Other)

• By End User (NLP for Physician, NLP for Clinical Operators, NLP for Patients, NLP for Researchers) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific, & Latin America

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a subset called "natural language processing" that promotes communication between humans and machines. For instance, Melax Tech, an AI-powered software provider of natural language processing technology, introduced Mercury natural language processing in September 2021. For the purpose of retrieving valuable unstructured textual medical data for quantitative analysis in medicine and pharmaceuticals, the new software contains clinical NLP pipelines.

Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1194

Key dominating regional partners in the market

Five key regions have been identified for the NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. The future is expected to have the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific. Due to the arrival of the major multinational companies, the region is expanding quickly, and many new business ventures are implementing cloud-based NLP solutions. By using these solutions, healthcare and life sciences companies can extract the pertinent concepts and insights from clinical data that were previously thought to be hidden in the text form. There are several potential for growth in the market for NLP in healthcare and life sciences in China, Japan, and India.

Key Market Segmentation of NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market:

Segment by Component

Solution

Services

Segment by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Segment by Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Segment by NLP

Rule-based

Hybrid

Statistical

Segment by Application

IVR

Summarization and Categorization

Pattern and Image Recognition

Predictive Risk Analytics

Text and Speech Analytics

Reporting and Visualization

Other

Segment by End User

NLP for Physician

NLP for Clinical Operators

NLP for Patients

NLP for Researchers

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Segmentation, By Component Type

9. NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode Type

10 NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Segmentation, By Organization Size Type

11. NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Segmentation, By NLP Type

12. NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Segmentation, By End User

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion

Buy Enterprise Report PDF of NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1194

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.