ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity - Replacement Announcement

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)



Issue of Equity - Replacement Announcement



23 February 2023

The Company advises of amendments to the Issue of Equity announcement it released at 17:48 on 20 February 2023.

The reference to the number of Ordinary Shares allotted on 17 February 2023 has been corrected to 7,758,156 (and not 6,786,671 Ordinary Shares as originally announced). These Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 55.7p (and not at an average price of 57.3p as originally announced), based on the latest net asset value of 53.8p, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2022 of 55.3p less the 1.5p dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Of the Ordinary Shares referred to above, 6,975,941 were issued in certificated form and 782,215 Ordinary Shares (and not 760,996 Ordinary Shares as originally announced) were issued into CREST on 23 February 2023 (and not 20 February 2023 as originally announced).



Accordingly the issued share capital and the denominator for the purposes of the total voting rights of the Company is 298,375,886 Ordinary Shares (and not 298,165,397 Ordinary Shares as originally announced).

All other details remain unchanged.



The full amended version, which replaces the announcement released at 17:39 on 20 February 2023 is shown below.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Issue of equity

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 17 February 2023 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. In aggregate, 7,758,156 Ordinary Shares (the “Issued Shares”) were allotted at an average price of 55.7p, based on the latest net asset value of 53.8p, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2022 of 55.3p less the 1.5p dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce that 6,975,941 of the Issue Shares were issued in certificated form and the balance of 782,215 of the Issue Shares were issued into CREST on 23 February 2023.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 March 2023.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 298,375,886 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

