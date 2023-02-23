ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB concluded a transaction for the acquisition of wind power plants

English Lithuanian

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) has concluded a transaction with the wind power plant manufacturer ENERCON GmbH for the purchase and installation of 2 (two) wind power plants in the wind power park at Telšiai district. The total value of the transaction reaches over 10 million Euros (excl. VAT). The installation completion of power plants is scheduled for the end of 2024. The total power of power plants will reach 8.4 MW.

By investing in green energy, the Company aims to continue going in the direction of sustainable business, thereby contributing to the fight against climate change. It is expected that the amount of green electricity produced by these wind power plants will meet the Company's electricity consumption needs.

