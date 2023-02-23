New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245026/?utm_source=GNW





The global cough and cold preparations market will grow from $66.75 billion in 2022 to $70.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cough and cold preparations market is expected to grow to $84.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The cold and cough preparations market consists of sales of dextromethorphan, guaifenesin, and phenylephrine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The cold and cough preparations refer to the medications that are used to treat cold and cough. The drugs for the treatment of cold and cough act on the receptors to which the virus causing the infection gets attached, by antagonizing the action of the receptors and killing the viral infection, thereby reducing congestion by lysing the mucus and dilating the bronchioles constricted by the mucus deposition.



North America was the largest region in the cold and cough preparation market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in the cold and cough preparation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in cold and cough preparations are antihistamines, expectorants, bronchodilators, decongestants, antibiotics, and others.Antihistamines are drugs or other compounds that block the physiological effects of histamine and are used to treat allergies in particular.



The different types include bronchodilators, anticholinergic, and pulmonary antihypertensives. The several dosage types include oral syrups, tablets or pills, nasal drops, lozenges, and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores.



Threat from substitute products such as generic and counterfeit drugs is significantly restraining the global cold and cough preparations market.Pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process.



Once a drug candidate is developed and approved by the regulatory authorities, companies patent their inventions to protect their intellectual property.During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for manufacturing and distribution.



Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs is manufactured by other companies.The prices of the generics are very low in comparison to the original brand of the drug.



According to an article by Alpha Invesco, a new FDA-approved blockbuster drug that netted $100 million a year in profit during its patent protection duration could become one that earns only $1 million a year in profit overnight after losing its patent. Additionally, there is a major international problem with counterfeit drugs. The best of these counterfeits duplicates a real drug’s formula and sells it at a lower price, which hurts pharmaceutical companies’ profits. Moreover, counterfeits made with low-grade materials can destroy the reputations of legitimate products, thus affecting the growth of the market.



Advancements in technologies are driving the global pharmaceutical sector including cold and cough preparations.According to a global life sciences report by Deloitte, the adoption of AI, robotic automation, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), blockchain, DIY diagnostics, virtual care, mobility in drug delivery and clinical trials, genomics, next-generation therapies, cloud computing, Real-World Evidence (RWE), and data-driven precision medicine are the major technologies driving the life sciences sector.



AI technology is being used in diagnoses, treatment planning, patient monitoring, and drug discovery.The IoMT is allowing new business models to emerge and enhancing customer experiences.



Pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators that are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention.



The cold and cough preparations market is regulated by authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration in the US.For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the use of codeine in children.



Codeine is approved to treat pain and cough but this medicine carries serious risks, including slowed or difficult breathing, and can be potentially fatal.This risk is greater in children younger than 12 years but the use of codeine should also be limited in some older children.



Single-ingredient codeine is FDA-approved only for use in adults. FDA is also recommending against the use of codeine in breastfeeding mothers due to possible harm to their infants.



The countries covered in the cold and cough preparations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cold and cough preparations market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cold and cough preparations market statistics, including cold and cough preparations industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cold and cough preparations market share, detailed cold and cough preparations market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cold and cough preparations industry. This cold and cough preparations market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

