Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2023

The global flow cytometry market will grow from $5.72 billion in 2022 to $6.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The flow cytometry market is expected to grow to $9.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The flow cytometry market includes revenue earned by cytometry systems, panel builders, and instruments.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Flow cytometry is a technique in which cells are added to a fluid medium which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam.The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it to data displayed on a monitor.



Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count, and cell complexity using laser optics.



North America was the largest region in the flow cytometry market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the flow cytometry market.



The regions covered in the flow cytometry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of flow cytometry are instruments, reagents and consumables, software, accessories, and services.Flow cytometry services include experimental design, specimen processing, acquisition, and data analysis to support researchers, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies in the process of drug development.



The various technologies involved are cell-based, and bead-based that are used in oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, and hematology. The different end-users include hospitals and clinics, academia and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.



The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market.This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis.



Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells.These cells are given certain markers called CDs (clusters of differentiation), based on the type of scattering.



For the HIV virus cell, the clusters of differentiation is called CD4, and based on the number of CD4s in a medium, flow cytometry can be used to diagnose HIV. As the global HIV population continues to grow, the demand for diagnosis techniques such as flow cytometry is also increasing.



The availability of cheaper and better substitutes for flow cytometry is a major restrain on the flow cytometry market.These substitutes include ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and radioimmunoassay.



While flow cytometry, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are all methods that help in HIV diagnosis by detecting “problem cells” in a group of cells, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are cheaper and easier methods than flow cytometry.In ELISA, colour changes in reagents are used to detect problematic cells.



While in radioimmunoassay, cells are given certain radioactive markers which are used to detect problematic cells.Both ELISA and radioimmunoassay can be implemented using cheap, traditional laboratory equipment and reagents with a higher throughput rate.



However, flow cytometry involves high setup costs and costs of interpreting data along with a very low throughput.



High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market.This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique.



Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day.Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time.



Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.



The US FDA’s code of federal regulations (CFR) includes regulations related to a flow cytometry device called the automated differential cell counter (ADCC).An ADCC is a device used in the study of blood cells, mainly for the detection of faulty blood cells and low blood cell counts.



This device comes under the purview of the class 2 special controls guidance document which outlines requirements such as the methods for accurate and precise reporting of results, the statistical linearity conditions of graph-based cytometry results and the types of specimens to be used.Flow cytometry device manufacturers must conform to these guidelines, which address the specific health risks associated with ADCC devices.



Hence, this is expected to maintain a vigil on flow cytometry companies involved in manufacturing ADCC.



In February 2022, KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a US-based GLP, GCP cpmpliant development service provider, acquired FlowMetric LLc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would help KCAS to build strong foundations in the field of analytical testing.



FlowMetric is a US-based provider of flow cytometry and cellular assay services.



The countries covered in the flow cytometry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



