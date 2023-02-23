Global Building Panels Strategic Business Report 2023: Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Panels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

Alubel SpA

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Boral Building Products, Inc.

Building Materials and Construction Solutions

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman International LLC.

Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

Kingspan Group

Lafarge

LG Hausys Ltd.

Marcegaglia SpA

Metecno Group

Mueller Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.

Owens Corning

Panasonic Corporation

PFB Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $167.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $260.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Building Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID 19 on the Construction Industry

Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry

Building Panels: Enabling Energy-Efficient, Real Castles on Ground

Concrete Panels: Robust & Weather-Resistant Structural Components

Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

Wood Panels: Enabling Standard & Specialized Applications

Building Panels Market to Scale Towering Heights with Anticipated Boom in Construction Activity

Analysis by Application

World Building Panels Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-Residential

Analysis by End-Use

World Building Panels Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, and Staircase

Regional Analysis

World Building Panels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Building Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market

Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market

Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments

Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum Insulation Panels Market

Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market

Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ndki0-panels?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment