The Dan Lewis Foundation for Brain Regeneration Research Announces First Annual DLF Prize to Be Awarded Spring 2023

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dan Lewis Foundation for Brain Regeneration Research (the DLF) happily announces the 2023 DLF Prize. This $15,000 prize will be awarded to an early career scientist in neuroscience, pharmacology, or biotechnology whose research record and future research plans align with one or more of the DLF's current research priorities. These research priorities are:

Research into pharmacological methods of reactivating or augmenting synaptogenesis Research into trials of repleting damaged cortex using derived cortical neurons Research into transcriptomic profiles of cortical neurons during the recovery phase post-brain injury Research furthering effective design of anti-sense oligonucleotides and/or other small molecule medicines to down-regulate inhibitors of regeneration in the cortex and spinal cord

The DLF Prize application portal is now open and can be accessed at the foundation's website: DanLewisFoundation.org

Submissions of applications are due by March 31, 2023. The DLF Prize will be awarded by May 31, 2023.

Contact Information:

Hal Lewis

hal@danlewisfoundation.org



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.