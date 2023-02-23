Global Pay TV Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pay TV Market is projected to grow from USD 249.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 272.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is expected to generate new potential revenue streams from the growing customer demand for higher image-quality content. The availability of high-quality content from many service providers on a single platform at reasonable pricing is one of the primary market growth indicators.
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the satellite TV segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- The internet protocol (IP) TV segment is expected to grow the fastest during 2023-2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Airtel Digital TV, DirecTV, DISH Network Corporation, Dish TV India Limited, Foxtel, Rostelecom, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Tata Sky, Videocon, Fetch TV Ltd., and Xfinity (Comcast Corporation), among others, are some of the key players in the pay TV market
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cable TV
- Satellite TV
- Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
