Outlook on the Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Global Market to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of PMS and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Across the World Drives Growth

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market size reached US$ 1,287.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,622.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.93% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer Inc.

SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) treatment refers to the therapeutic processes utilized for minimizing emotional, physical and psychological symptoms, such as bloating, breast tenderness, body pain, fatigue, mood fluctuations and anxiety, in women. PMS is commonly observed at the end of the luteal phase and dissipates with menstruation or shortly after.

The treatment involves the use of antidepressants, analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), diuretics, ovarian suppression agents and hormonal contraceptives. These drugs are usually available over the counter (OTC) or are prescribed by a doctor.

Novel PMS treatment drugs, such as topical gels, creams, capsules and suppositories, are manufactured using cannabidiol extracts for the management of mood imbalances, minimizing uterine cramps and facilitating muscle relaxation.



Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of PMS and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the female working population.

Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding available treatment alternatives for PMS and other related disorders is providing a thrust to the market growth. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are launching medications that have minimal side effects and aid in maintaining the appropriate pH balance in the body.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of nutritional supplements manufactured using plant-based sources to provide relief from PMS is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

These supplements contain the recommended amount of nutrients, such as calcium, magnesium, potassium and proteins, that aid in reducing fatigue and easing anxiety and depression. Healthcare organizations are also developing smartphone applications that periodically record physiological and emotional changes occurring in the body and send notification alerts as medication reminders.

Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1287.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1622.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Analgesics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Antidepressants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oral Contraceptives and Ovarian Suppression Agents

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Prescription

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Over-the-Counter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

