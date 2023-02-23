New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabolomics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229165/?utm_source=GNW

The global metabolomics market will grow from $2.69 billion in 2022 to $3.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The metabolomics market is expected to grow to $5.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.1%.



The metabolomics market includes revenue earned by liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ, and biological fluid. Research in the area of metabolomics focuses on the chemical reactions that metabolites go through.



North America was the largest region in the metabolomics market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the metabolomics market.



The regions covered in the metabolomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product and services of metabolomics are metabolomics instruments, metabolomics bioinformatics tools, and services.Metabolomics instruments are devices used to extensively examine low-molecular-weight compounds in biological samples.



The various metabolomics instruments include separation techniques, detection techniques and metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services involving bioinformatics tools and databases, and bioinformatics services. The different indications are cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others that are applied in biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and others.



The increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the metabolomics market growth.Metabolomics screens the potential biomarkers (specific cells, molecules, or genes, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) to measure the cancer drug responsiveness aiding early diagnosis.



For instance, according to a report by WebMD,an American publisher of health related news, in 2021, 10 million people died of cancer worldwide.In 2020, according to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both men and women in the USA, there were 228,820 new cancer cases and 135,720 deaths.



Metabolomics approaches such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technique and mass spectrometry (MS) techniques have been used to study cancer. Companies like Metabolon Inc., Bruker Corp, and others have adopted metabolomics as a tool for early detection and cure for cancer.



The increasing complexity in interpreting data act as a restraint hindering the metabolomics market growth.Metabolomics tools generate huge quantum of data through metabolomics techniques and the generated data keeps changing not static, hence increasing the difficultly in interpretation of data.



For instance, data generated by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, an analytical technique used for metabolic profiling (a method to measure and interpret various low molecular weight and other intermediates), is difficult to process and interpret. High-level statistical techniques are required for classification and analysis of this data to uncover the biological knowledge which is time-consuming and expensive, restraining the metabolomics market growth.



Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improving efficiency in the interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques.Machine learning-enabled technologies help in the automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services.



Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks.Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling.



Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study. For instance, MeltDB 2.0, a machine learning software used as a tool for the analysis and integration of metabolomics experiment data that aids research, store experimental data sets. Such machine learning software offer comprehensive analysis and visualization features for the proper representation of the large complex data.



In Clinical Microbiomics, a Denmark-based microbiome research company, acquired MS-Omics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition added specialized metabolic profiling offerings to its portfolio which will advance its systems biology platform to help researchers all around the world.



MS-Omics is a Denmark-based metabolomics company.



The countries covered in the metabolomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The metabolomics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metabolomics market statistics, including metabolomics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metabolomics market share, detailed metabolomics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metabolomics industry. This metabolomics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

