Liquid Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.33%

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid dietary supplements market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 37.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Amway (Alticor Global Holdings Inc)

Arkopharma

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Koninklijke DSM

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liquid dietary supplements are consumed to increase the nutritional intake, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, promote long-term health and improve the overall quality of life.

These supplements are generally available at fitness centers and drug stores, grocery stores, and health food stores in different forms, including soft gels, capsules, tablets, liquid, powders, and gummies. At present, their demand is escalating across the globe on account of the rising consumer inclination towards functional consumables, which are manufactured using natural ingredients.



Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Trends:



The growing prevalence of undernutrition, especially in children and the geriatric population, represents one of the major factors influencing the market growth. Special liquid dietary supplements with extra calories or protein are widely available to satisfy the specific nutritional needs of individuals.

Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering liquid dietary supplements for patients receiving dialysis treatments to expand their product portfolio and existing consumer base. Moreover, they are offering products for tube feeding via online distribution channels, which is contributing to market growth.

Liquid dietary supplements are also gaining traction as a convenient alternative to solid dosage forms, such as tablets and capsules, for children or individuals with sensitive or irritable digestive systems. These supplements have a pleasant taste and can be added to drinks and food products like juices and cereals. Furthermore, the increasing number of chronic illnesses and the growing health consciousness among individuals are other factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global liquid dietary supplements market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid dietary supplements market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global liquid dietary supplements market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $23.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $37.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.1 Vitamins and Minerals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Botanical

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Proteins and Amino Acids

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Bone and Joint Health

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Heart Health

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Immune Health

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Sports Nutrition

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Weight Loss

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Digestive Health

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Health and Beauty Retail Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drug Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t61peu-dietary?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment