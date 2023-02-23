Blue Federal Credit Union Announces Formal Partnership with Sport Stable

Superior Colorado, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is proud to announce a new naming rights partnership with Sport Stable of Superior, CO. The new name of the facility will be the Blue Sport Stable.

The multi-year partnership between the Sport Stable and Blue Federal Credit Union was brokered by Linq Sports Partners. Denver-based Linq Sports specializes in sponsorship sales, brand partnerships, and naming rights agreements and is led by industry veteran Chris Lennon. Formerly known as Sport Stable at Superior, Sport Stable boasts a total area of 186,000 sq. ft and is the home of the RoughRider Sports Club.

The available surfaces inside the facility include two NHL-sized ice rinks, one small ice rink, two half-size turf fields, three full-size basketball courts, which convert to six volleyball courts and/or twelve pickleball courts, three batting cages, two weight rooms, studio, and a CrossFit area. The facility also has a coffee shop, Floyds Barbershop, Hangry Horse Eatery (Restaurant and Bar), seven indoor golf simulators, physical therapy, other medical services, a preschool, and a Summit Academy Sports education center (middle and high school).

“As a community connector, we’re thrilled to have secured exclusive naming rights to the Sport Stable,” stated Blue Federal Credit Union President/CEO Stephanie Teubner. “Blue has been a champion of the Boulder Metro community for many years, and we’re proud to be a copilot in this new, exciting partnership. Along with the coming addition of a Blue branch located minutes away in the Superior Marketplace, we see the Blue Sport Stable and new branch not only serving as community gathering spaces but also as drivers to help the Superior community reach its full potential.”

In addition to hosting tournaments for a variety of sports, Blue Sport Stable will be the premier setting for high school and community events, as well as a central meeting place in the middle of the growing Downtown Superior district.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Blue. They are a naming rights partner who dreams big and wants to be involved with everything going on at the Blue Sport Stable and in the greater Superior community,” said Managing Member Luke Taylor. “This region deserves a place for the community to come together and experience entertainment and sports in a state-of-the-art building. Our goal is to be a community gathering place for many years to come.”

Design and implementation of the new branding for the complex will begin immediately. One of the first changes to take place will be found on the exterior of the building with the new name and waypoint directional signage featuring an updated logo and color scheme. New signage on the building will be in place by the end of spring 2023. This will be followed by interior design changes as well as all older logo usage and branding moving over to The Blue Sport Stable branding by the end of 2023.

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and twelve Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

Attachments