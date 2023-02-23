New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Expression Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229164/?utm_source=GNW

The global protein expression market will grow from $2.87 billion in 2022 to $3.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The protein expression market is expected to grow to $4.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The protein expression market includes revenue earned by instruments, expression kits, and systems.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated, and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression in the context of protein research can now also refer to the application of lab procedures necessary for protein production.



North America was the largest region in the protein expression market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the protein expression market.



The regions covered in the protein expression market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of protein expression are reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, services, and instruments.A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred.



The various forms of protein expression include yeast expression, mammalian expression, algae expression, insect expression, bacterial expression, and cell-free expression that are used for therapeutic, industrial, and research applications. The different end users involve pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, academic research, and contract research organizations.



An increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression market.Biologics is a medicine produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines.



The increasing use of biologics (therapeutic protein and others) to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions and genetic disorders, is increasing the demand for protein expression devices and equipment.According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% globally, in the year 2020.



Hence the rising demand for biologics is driving the protein expression market.For instance, according to an article published by Chemistry World, analysts stated that the biologics market hold a market share of more than a quarter of the entire pharmaceutical market in 2020.



The global biologics market is expected to grow at 14.7% during 2021-2023.



Government regulations related to protein therapeutics and the production of biologics may hinder the protein expression market growth.Government regulations on biologics to undergo rigorous preclinical and clinical trials prior to regulatory approval, and time-consuming process for approval of biologics with regards to health and the safety of any individual are restraining the market growth.



Marketing and distribution of biologics including insulin, hormones, therapeutic antibodies, and vaccines depends upon the successful completion of clinical trials, which is a long, expensive, and uncertain process. According to FDA, for an approval of new biologic, Under the regulations (21 CFR 314.81(b)(2)(vii) and 601.70, a clinical trial approval usually takes 10- 12 months where firms are required to submit a report annually on the status of clinical safety, clinical efficiency, clinical pharmacology, and nonclinical toxicology study.



Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase in the accuracy and performance.The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments.



Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression.Therapeutics-on-a-chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point-of-care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins.



For instance, companies such as MissionBio, NanoCellect Biomedical, RainDance Technologies and Sphere fluidics have implemented this technology in protein expression test.



The Protein Expression market in the U.S. is governed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which lays down a series of guidelines for the manufacturers and retailers of this industry. Within FDA, Centre for Drug Evaluation and research (CDER) regulates biological products under FDA 101 which includes gene therapy products and vaccines. These regulations ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of biological therapeutics products, and speed up innovations that make these products safer, and effective. The US FDA announced a fast-track initiative to review its drugs and biologics policy to speed the availability of therapies to patients with serious conditions, orphan drugs for rare disease, while preserving the safety and efficacy standards. FDA also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of the FDA code) that specified minimal potency limits for certain antibodies and antigens. The European Medicines Agency has also introduced policies that include a provision to waive the scientific advice fee, which encourages more academic groups and small companies to propose candidates for biologics.



The countries covered in the protein expression market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



