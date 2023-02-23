Systemware, Inc. Unveils Bold New Brand System to Drive Innovation and Growth for the Next 40 Years

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemware, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise content management solutions, today announced a comprehensive visual and verbal rebranding initiative aimed at reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading innovation and exceptional customer experiences.

"Our brand and the way we've positioned ourselves in the market has changed over the years. Our position in the marketplace has been one of a great partner, closely collaborating with our customers, for shared success. None of that has changed. But as we move forward and consider our position in the market, we are afforded an opportunity to evolve our brand," said Frankie Basso, President and CEO of Systemware.

The rebranding effort includes a new logo, color palette, typography, and imagery that reflect the company's dynamic and forward-thinking approach to enterprise content management. The updated visual identity is accompanied by a refreshed brand voice that clearly defines the positioning and personality of Systemware.

"At Systemware, we believe that effective content management is the cornerstone of modern business success," said Basso. "Our rebranding initiative is a reflection of our commitment to empowering organizations to harness the power of their content to drive growth, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The rebranding initiative is part of a broader effort by Systemware to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving enterprise content management landscape. The company's focus on innovation, customer success, and thought leadership situates it as a leader in the industry and a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their content management strategies.

"We are excited to unveil our new visual and verbal identity and to share our passion for enterprise content management with the world," said Basso. "We believe that our updated brand will help us better connect with our customers and partners, and will serve as a symbol of our commitment to helping organizations achieve their full potential through the power of content."

This rebrand, which rolled out Wednesday, marks a major milestone as Systemware continues to serve its customers with a tailored approach to content management.

For more information about Systemware, visit their website at www.systemware.com or call 866.533.1514 to contact a content services expert.

Contact Information:

Tee Hill

Sales and Marketing Operations Administrator

tee.hill@systemware.com

9722390200



