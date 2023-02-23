Global Blockchain Gaming Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $104.5 Billion by 2028 at a 68.2% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Gaming Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Platform (ETH, BNB Chain, Polygon and Others), By Game Type (Role Playing, Open World and Collectible), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blockchain Gaming Market size is expected to reach $104.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 68.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Video games incorporating elements that employ blockchain technology based on cryptography are known as 'blockchain games' (also known as 'NFT games' or 'crypto-games'). Players may purchase, sell, or trade in-game goods with other players when a video game uses blockchain technology, particularly cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a method of commercialization, the game publisher deducts a charge from each transaction.



Due to the technologies they include that let players earn Bitcoin via gaming, a subset of these games is sometimes called 'play-to-earn' games. Numerous AAA publishers want to use this technology in the future. However, blockchain technology has drawn criticism from gamers, game creators, and game corporations for being superfluous, unsustainable, and exploitative.



Cryptocurrencies and NFTs, which use blockchain technology, are prospective revenue streams for video games. Many online games allow players to customize their characters using skins or other in-game goods, which they can acquire and exchange with other players for in-game cash. Certain games' features are the ability to trade virtual goods for real-world money. Blockchain games often enable players to swap in-game things for cryptocurrency, which may be converted into real cash. Because of the traceability of the blockchain, this may avoid specific issues with grey markets.



Market Growth Factors

Increase in Internet Accessibility and Smartphone Use



Mobile gaming players worldwide have increased due to the accessibility of high-quality smartphones. Because more people have access to smartphones and the internet is more widely used, users' expectations for mobile gaming are continually rising. In addition, users of mobile-based blockchain games have increased as a result of smartphone technology advancements, including broader displays, more storage capacity, and high RAM integration. As a result, while casual games are still popular, hard-core gamers' phone screen time has significantly increased.



Modern Technology's Emergence in the Gaming Industry



Online gaming has advanced thanks to recent technological advancements to the point where there is hardly a difference between reality and fiction. The game's excitement, originality, and design aroused the player's brains. Blockchain gaming is becoming more popular due to rapid technological advancements since they provide players with a unique experience and higher levels of enjoyment. As a result of technological advancements like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, games are becoming more engaging and exciting for players.



Market Restraining Factors

Insufficient Knowledge of Blockchain and NFT Technologies



Lack of understanding of the blockchain, the technology that underpins blockchain gaming, is the greatest obstacle to its acceptance and adoption by the general public. Blockchain is one of the newest and most exciting technologies on the market right now. End customers still need help grasping the technical aspects of the blockchain idea, nevertheless. Although there are numerous blockchain solution suppliers on the market and this technology offers many advantages, adopting blockchain solutions still needs improvement.



Platform Outlook



Based on platform, the blockchain gaming sector is classified into ETH, BNB Chain, Polygon, and other platforms. The blockchain gaming industry saw a considerable revenue share acquisition by the BNB Chain sector in 2021. The Web3 game industry, often known as GameFi, is quickly adopting the Binance blockchain environment. BNB Chain has developed into a decentralized, permission less, and community-driven blockchain ecosystem. The BNB Chain community has made technological advancements over the last several years to provide increasing decentralization.



Game Type Outlook



Based on game type, the blockchain gaming sector is divided into role-playing games, open-world games, and collectible games according to the kind of game. The blockchain gaming industry was led by role-playing games in 2021, with the highest revenue share. The selling of role-playing games and associated services provided by businesses, partnerships, and single proprietors who create these games is included in the role-playing genre sector. The organizations are also involved in designing, installing, producing, distributing, and supporting services for role-playing games.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the blockchain gaming market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. With the highest revenue share in 2021, the Asia Pacific region took the lead in the blockchain gaming Market. Since there is a sizable population of gamers in the area, gaming is already a multi-billion dollar business in the Asia Pacific. As a result, blockchain game providers will have access to a large consumer base. Furthermore, the blockchain gaming sector also benefits from government laws on the blockchain.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd., Splinterlands, Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd., Wemade Co., Ltd, Dacoco GmbH, Dapper Labs, Inc., Immutable Pty Ltd., Alwaysgeeky games, Mythical, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Blockchain Gaming Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Dec-2022: Wemade signed an agreement with Sandbox network, a multi-channel network company. Through this partnership, the company aims to cooperate on blockchain-based business and the collaboration would make further marketing operations of WEMIX3.0 as well as collaboratively work on marketing for Defi projects and NFTs.

Sep-2022: Sky Mavis partnered with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. Through this partnership, the company aims to grow to approve its blockchain gaming network and offer it sustainably and securely.

Sep-2022: Immutable X partnered with Tatsumeeko, a role-playing game on Ethereum and Solana built by the team behind Discord chatbot Tatsu. GG. Through the partnership, the company aims to improve Tatsumeeko's gameplay experience by committing to trackable ownership and transfer of in-game assets.

Aug-2022: Dapper Labs announced a partnership with Ticketmaster, an American ticket sales and distribution company. This partnership would allow event organizers to issue non-fungible tokens (NFT), before, in real-time, and after live events.

By Platform

ETH

BNB Chain

Polygon

Others

By Game Type

Role Playing

Open World

Collectible

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd.

Splinterlands

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd.

Wemade Co., Ltd

Dacoco GmbH

Dapper Labs, Inc.

Immutable Pty Ltd.

Alwaysgeeky games

Mythical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4vqt4-blockchain?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment