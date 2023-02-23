Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 23.2.2023

Siili Solutions Plc Announcement 23.2.2023
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 23.2.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date23.2.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSIILI 
Amount1,900Shares
Average price/ share16.0316EUR
Total cost30,460.04EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 6 400 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23.2.2023 
   
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com 
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  







